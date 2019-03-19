NCAA Tournament 2019: First-Round Upset Picks to Add to Your Bracket

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

If you've ever participated in a bracket challenge before, you've probably experienced the rush of telling someone "I picked that upset!"

Those bracket-busting results will be featured moments in the first round of the 2019 men's NCAA tournament.

As a general rule, the No. 1-7 seeds are the safest picks. According to BetFirm, they all hold winning percentages of 62-plus percent since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. So, being able to correctly identify the upsets is a major achievement.

We've done the research. You want the knowledge. Consider these matchups carefully when filling out your bracket.

2019 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket

Note: Printable bracket is available here.

Liberty over Mississippi State (East Region)

Heading into the tournament, Mississippi State has dropped three of its last five contests. Turnovers were a major problem along the way, and 13th-seeded Liberty is built to take advantage.

The Atlantic Sun champions force the 46th-highest rate of turnovers in the country, while Mississippi State is 206th in giveaway rate.

Despite playing at the nation's fifth-slowest tempo, per KenPom.com, Liberty is tremendously efficient in transition. The Flames boast an effective field-goal percentage of 60.8 in transition, which ranks 35th, according to Hoop-Math.com. Mississippi State is just 204th in transition defense.

Additionally, the SEC squad is a meager 234th against threes. Liberty has three rotation pieces who attempt at least 2.7 triples per game and connect at a 42.5-plus rate.

Unless the Bulldogs are able to curtail their recent turnover woes, the East Region could lose its No. 4 seed immediately.

Northeastern over Kansas (Midwest Region)

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It's been a tough campaign for Bill Self's squad.

The NCAA ruled Silvio De Sousa ineligible. Udoka Azubuike played nine games before a wrist injury ended his season. Lagerald Vick left the program for personal reasons.

Kansas has clawed its way to a 25-9 record and No. 4 seed, but its first-round matchup with Northeastern is unfavorable. The Huskies attempt threes at the 21st-highest rate in the country, and Kansas' perimeter defense is only 134th.

As a result, the Jayhawks likely can't lean on a good interior defense. And if Northeastern is hitting threes, Kansas doesn't have a high-volume, high-efficiency shooter to match that.

Kansas hasn't lost a first-round matchup since 2006, but 2019 has the Jayhawks in a precarious spot entering the Big Dance.

UC Irvine over Kansas State (South Region)

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Since both programs rank 296th or lower in tempo, per KenPom.com, few would've expect a high-scoring contest anyway. However, an injury to Kansas State standout Dean Wade further complicates the outlook for the Big 12 champion.

UC Irvine, which enters March Madness on a 16-game winning streak, boasts the nation's best two-point defense. Opponents have connected on just 40.4 percent of their attempts inside the arc.

Lately, though, the Anteaters have also defended the perimeter wonderfully. Their last 10 opponents have combined to shoot a paltry 30.3 percent. Meanwhile, K-State hasn't cracked 40 percent from beyond the arc in six consecutive outings.

Wade's absence will sting.

Tom Martin of KCTV reported Wade is unlikely to play in March Madness. Not only does the senior boast a team-high 41.8 three-point clip, he's knocked down 43.7 percent―also a team-best mark―of his two-point jumpers. Those shots account for 54.4 percent of Wade's total attempts, per Hoop-Math.com.

Kansas State will be missing the player most capable of breaking down a stout UC Irvine defense.

Statistics courtesy of KenPom.com or Sports-Reference.com, unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.