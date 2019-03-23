Every NFL Team's Biggest Need This Late in Free Agency

0 of 32

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

We've hit something of a calm before the storm.

The first couple of waves of free agency in the NFL have already swept across the league. Dozens of players have signed massive contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars. There were also a pair of trades for megastar wide receivers that left jaws on the floor from coast to coast.

However, the fun is only now just beginning. There are still plenty of free agents out there floating around looking for work, including big names like Ndamukong Suh and Jordy Nelson. After that comes the three days of mayhem that is the 2019 NFL draft.

There's still work to be done—and that's a good thing.

Because there are still holes on all 32 teams that need to be addressed.

Some teams have areas of need all over the place. Others have only a few. Or just one.

But every team, no matter its situation, has one need that looms above all others as we move into the latter stages of free agency and hurtle toward the draft in Nashville.