Watch Elfrid Payton Get 5th Straight Triple-Double to Join Jordan, More Legends

New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton joined exclusive company as he recorded his fifth straight triple-double Monday night.

With 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 129-125 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Payton became the fifth player in NBA history to have a triple-double streak reach five games:

The 25-year-old Pelican joins Oscar Robertson (three times), Wilt Chamberlain (two), Michael Jordan (one) and Russell Westbrook (four) as the only other players to accomplish the feat. Westbrook set the record for the longest streak ever earlier this season with 11, eclipsing Chamberlain's previous mark of nine.

Payton is averaging 15.6 points, 12.8 assists and 12.0 rebounds during the streak. His six triple-doubles in 2018-19 tied Chris Paul's franchise single-season record.

Monday's victory marks New Orleans' first win during Payton's run. The Pelicans entered their clash with the Mavericks on a six-game losing streak.