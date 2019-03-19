Watch Elfrid Payton Get 5th Straight Triple-Double to Join Jordan, More Legends

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 08: Elfrid Payton #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the court during the first half of a game against the Toronto Raptors at the Smoothie King Center on March 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton joined exclusive company as he recorded his fifth straight triple-double Monday night.

With 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 129-125 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Payton became the fifth player in NBA history to have a triple-double streak reach five games:

The 25-year-old Pelican joins Oscar Robertson (three times), Wilt Chamberlain (two), Michael Jordan (one)  and Russell Westbrook (four) as the only other players to accomplish the feat. Westbrook set the record for the longest streak ever earlier this season with 11, eclipsing Chamberlain's previous mark of nine.

Payton is averaging 15.6 points, 12.8 assists and 12.0 rebounds during the streak. His six triple-doubles in 2018-19 tied Chris Paul's franchise single-season record.

Monday's victory marks New Orleans' first win during Payton's run. The Pelicans entered their clash with the Mavericks on a six-game losing streak.    

