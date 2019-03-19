Dana White on Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier UFC Fight: WWE Star 'Wants It Bad'

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White said Monday that WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar wants a fight with UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

In an interview with Megan Olivi for the UFC's YouTube channel, White talked about a potential Lesnar vs. Cormier fight and his belief that it will eventually come to pass: "I think both guys really want it, Cormier wants it bad. I know Cormier wants it bad, and Brock wants it bad. So, when two fighters want to fight each other as bad as these two do, I think it's going to happen."

White also discussed his hope that Lesnar will contact him about returning to UFC in the coming months: "Brock Lesnar is doing his thing with WWE. One of the things about Brock Lesnar is, when that guy is ready to fight, he is not shy. He will call me and he will let me know. To be honest with you, I'm hoping to hear from that guy this summer."

A potential clash between Lesnar and Cormier was teased at UFC 226 in July after Cormier beat Stipe Miocic to become the new UFC heavyweight champion. Lesnar and Cormier exchanged words in the Octagon, leading to Lesnar pushing Cormier.

While that understandably led to speculation that a Lesnar vs. Cormier fight was imminent, Lesnar has continued to work for WWE since. Although he dropped the universal title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in August, he won it back a couple of months later at Crown Jewel and has held it ever since.

At WrestleMania 35 on April 7, Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins in one of the top matches on the card.

Lesnar has not competed in mixed martial arts since UFC 200 in 2016. He originally defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision, but it was later changed to no-contest when Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene.

That led to a suspension for Lesnar, but he eventually re-entered the drug-testing pool and is eligible to fight at any time.

Cormier will turn 40 years old Wednesday and has stated that he wants to retire at the age of 40. If he holds true to that statement, White and UFC have to act fast to make a Cormier vs. Lesnar dream fight happen.