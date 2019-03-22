5 Current Players Whose Rise to NBA Stardom Began with March Madness

1 of 6

Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse

No, Anthony isn't a star anymore, and we're not sure he'll even be an NBA player again. But since he hasn't walked away just yet, it still feels appropriate to spotlight his incredible run to the 2003 national championship.

Anthony dominated that tournament, and his play kept picking up the deeper the Orange advanced. He double-doubled in each of their final three wins and followed a 33-point, 14-rebound effort against Texas in the Final Four with a 20-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist masterpiece to beat Kansas in the title game.

Dwyane Wade, Marquette

If we're throwing it back to 2003 for Anthony, why not extend the favor to another Banana Boat crew member?

Wade got two cracks at the tournament, and he never disappointed. His one-game freshman cameo in 2002 featured 18 points on 13 shots to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. The next year, he embarked on a five-game trip highlighted by a 24-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist gem in the second round and a win over top-seeded Kentucky in which he recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 11 boards, 11 dimes, four blocks and a steal.

Derrick Rose, Memphis

Did Rose need his 2008 tourney heroics to become that year's first overall pick? That's hard to say. But he certainly didn't hurt his stock by leading Memphis to the national championship game. Over those six outings, the explosive lead guard averaged 20.8 points, 6.5 rebound and 6.0 assists on 51.8 percent shooting from the field.