2019 NFL Free Agency: Which Teams Lost the Most Talent?

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The annual purge of talent from the coaching staff and roster has become a routine event for the New England Patriots.

This year, the team lost linebackers coach Brian Flores to the Miami Dolphins a month before free agency even started. Former cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, receivers coach Chad O'Shea and assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski migrated to the Dolphins, as well. From a coaching standpoint alone, the Patriots subtracted a ton of talent.

They also lost some on-the-field skill.

On the first day of the legal tampering period, the Oakland Raiders agreed to terms with former Patriots left tackle Trent Brown. Brown started every game last year and played his best football in the playoffs. But since the team selected offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn in the first round of the 2018 draft, his replacement is already on the roster.

New England also lost one of its best defensive players when the Detroit Lions signed Trey Flowers to a five-year, $90 million dollar contract. Since the Patriots took him in 2015's fourth round, Flowers has started 37 games and recorded 21 sacks.

Additionally, the Patriots will go forward without Cordarrelle Patterson, Dwayne Allen, LaAdrian Waddle, Malcom Brown and Eric Rowe. While all of those players were used in complementary roles, their departures create more spots the team must address internally or in the draft.

Unlike most teams in the NFL, the Patriots have a history that makes it tough to doubt their ability to do so.