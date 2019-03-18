Ex-Saints LB Jonathan Vilma Says Drew Brees Has 'About Another 2-3 Years Left'

Bill Haber/Associated Press

Although Drew Brees is 40 years old, one of his former teammates believes he still isn't close to calling it quits.

"I think that Drew has, in my objective opinion, about another two-three years left," former New Orleans Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma told TMZ Sports.

"But if you ask Drew," he added, "he's got like another 10 or 15 years left."

Brees is still effective on the field, finishing last season with 3,992 passing yards and 32 touchdowns to only five interceptions. He led the NFL with a 115.7 passer rating and broke his own NFL record with a 74.4 completion percentage.

His play earned him his 12th career Pro Bowl selection as well as second-team All-Pro honors behind Patrick Mahomes.

Considering Tom Brady is almost two years older and still getting it done on the field, Brees doesn't necessarily have to retire any time soon.

With that said, at least some people are looking toward the future as Teddy Bridgewater signed a one-year, $7.25 million deal to back up Brees instead of potentially being a starter with the Miami Dolphins.

"I'm still 26 years old," he said of his decision, per Luke Johnson of the Times-Picayune. "The way I look at it is that I'll have another opportunity to start in this league at some point."

It seems like he could be planning on taking over for Brees down the line, although there is clearly no timetable for that to happen.