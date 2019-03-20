2018's MLB Flops Who Will Explode Back to Superstardom in 2019

0 of 7

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

There were several superstar sluggers who fell short of expectations during the 2018 season.

In many cases, it was a result of a nagging injury, which either forced said player to the sidelines or left him performing as a shell of his usual self.

For those guys, a new season brings the promise of a fresh start with a clean bill of health and the potential for big numbers.

Ahead we've identified seven hitters ready to rebound in 2019.

The stipulations for inclusion was as follows:

Net OPS+ of -20: In order to identify players who had previously performed at a high level before suddenly dropping off last year, we looked for guys who posted an OPS+ of 115 or higher in 2017 and saw that mark drop by more than 20 in 2018.

300-Plus Plate Appearances: Since we needed a reasonably large sample size for peripheral numbers to carry any weight, we kept the list to players who made at least 300 trips to the plate last season. That notably excluded Josh Donaldson and Corey Seager.

Simple enough. Now let's take a closer look at some superstar-level performers who look primed for a bounce-back season at the plate.