2019 Spring Training's Top Prospects Who Aren't MLB-Ready

0 of 5

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Every year, a gaggle of highly touted MLB prospects try to prove themselves in spring training.

Every year, a handful of those prospects aren't ready for prime time.

We're not talking about guys kept down entirely because of service-time machinations or players too young and inexperienced to have even an outside chance of cracking a 25-man roster. Rather, we're looking at elite, advanced MiLB chips (based on MLB.com's top-20 rankings and listed in ascending order) who didn't do enough during the exhibition slate.

Will they be in The Show sometime soon? Quite possibly. Do they require more minor league seasoning? All signs point to yes.