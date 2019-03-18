WWE WrestleMania 35 Rumors: Latest Reports on Potential Card, Top Superstars

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 35 happens on April 7, but even with seven confirmed matches, WWE still has plenty of room on the card.

Before we look at what else might be added in the coming weeks, here is a quick rundown of the show as it stands, according to WWE.com:

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship)

vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship) Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Championship)

vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Championship) Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Triple H vs. Batista

Buddy Murphy will face the winner of an ongoing tournament on 205 Live.

Kurt Angle will wrestle his final match against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

Who Will Kurt Angle Face?

Kurt Angle announcing his retirement from in-ring competition after WrestleMania 35 caught a lot of people off guard, but it also caused people to speculate about who would be the ideal opponent for the Olympian.

Several Superstars expressed interest in battling Angle on social media, including NXT star Matt Riddle.

However, the most intriguing possibility is Shelton Benjamin. Not only did the official WWE website run an article naming him as a potential opponent, but The Gold Standard also expressed interest.

When Benjamin first arrived on the scene in 2002, he and Charlie Haas were Angle's proteges. Having The Olympic Gold Medalist face someone he used to mentor would bring his career full circle.

Angle even took to Twitter to let Benjamin know he likes the idea, but we all know it's up to WWE management in the end. Not only would this give Benjamin the push he has deserved since returning to the company, but it would also give us the best possible retirement match.

Both men have similar backgrounds in amateur wrestling, so this would be a fun, technical encounter to end an amazing career.

Will John Cena Even Have a Match?

The buildup to WrestleMania has been an all-hands-on-deck situation for WWE in recent weeks, but one notable name who has been absent is John Cena.

The 41-year-old has gone down to a part-time schedule to focus more on his career in Hollywood over the past few years, but 'Mania is one event he always makes time for.

According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Jeremy Thomas of 411Mania.com), Cena might somehow end up in a match against R-Truth.

His recent run as United States champion saw Truth try to emulate The Cenation Leader by issuing open challenges and using some of his signature moves during his matches.

How this would lead to a match would be interesting because Truth would likely have to turn heel to make the angle work, though it wouldn't be a necessity if WWE booked it the right way.

Another possibility discussed was Samoa Joe vs. Cena, but it's all still up in the air. Whatever happens, WWE doesn't have a lot of time left to make it happen.

Matches Likely to Happen

While WWE hasn't officially announced most of the card yet, there are some matches we can assume will take place at WrestleMania 35 based on recent events.

Kofi Kingston will kick off this week's SmackDown with a Gauntlet match against The Bar, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Rowan. If the New Day member wins, he earns a shot at the WWE Championship on April 7.

It has reached the point where anything other than Daniel Bryan vs. Kingston would be unacceptable, so management is doing its best to build the latter up before he gets his big 'Mania moment.

Roman Reigns appears to be heading for some kind of match with Drew McIntyre after what happened on last week's Raw, with both The Big Dog and Dean Ambrose being assaulted by The Scottish Terminator.

This will supposedly be Ambrose's final PPV with WWE, so it could end up being a tag team match with The Lunatic Fringe and Reigns taking on McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

The Hardy Boyz returning to action opens the door for a possible SmackDown tag title bout with The Usos, possibly with one or two other teams thrown into the mix to get as many people on the show as possible.

Aleister Black and Ricochet have been gaining steam on the main roster and will likely be booked in some capacity at WrestleMania, be it in the Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Championship match.

Everything else is up in the air. Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley and Asuka have all been involved in recent storylines on their respective brands, but none of them have clear challengers for their titles at this point.

The next few weeks leading into WrestleMania 35 will be an interesting time for the company. Hopefully, management puts together a card that will leave fans fulfilled.