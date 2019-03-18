Report: Ex-Yale Soccer Coach Rudy Meredith Had Players Write His Academic Papers

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Former Yale women's soccer coach Rudy Meredith was among those indicted as part of a college admissions scandal, but he allegedly took part in more illegal activities.

Two former players said Meredith "pressured members of the Yale women's soccer team to not only edit his academic papers but also to write significant parts of them," according to Bill Gallagher and Skakel McCooey of the Yale Daily News.

The coach allegedly used the help to earn a master's degree at Ohio University in recreation and sports science and coaching education in 2018.

Team members reportedly felt compelled to help out their coach, but University President Peter Salovey was allegedly told of the misconduct through an anonymous letter. Still, no official action was taken against Meredith after an investigation.

"I don't know how it didn't become more of an issue because to me it was a clear abuse of power," a team member said.

Meredith resigned from the program last November after 24 years at Yale, providing no additional information besides wanting to "explore new possibilities."

This story comes about a week after a widespread scandal that saw 50 people charged for scams involving college admissions.

Meredith has been charged with "conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud" as well as honest services wire fraud and is expected to have his first court appearance on March 28. Per Gallagher and McCooey, he is being accused of soliciting a $400,000 bribe to help an applicant get into Yale.