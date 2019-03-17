Indian Wells Tennis Finals 2019: Dominic Thiem, Bianca Andreescu Win Event

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The finals at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open each crowned first-time winners.

One was a man who entered among the favorites to take home the trophy but was facing a living legend.

The other was a woman who had to qualify to get into the event.

Here's a look at how Dominic Thiem and Bianca Andreescu overcame the odds to win at Indian Wells.

Thiem Comes Back, Beats Federer

It turns out an extra day of rest wasn't enough to give Roger Federer the gas to get past Dominic Thiem.

The Austrian came back from a set down, scoring a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 triumph over Federer. It's Thiem's first victory in an ATP Masters 1000 tournament—he's lost in the Madrid Open final each of the last two years—and his 12th title overall.

"I was a little nervous to serve it out," Thiem said on the court after the match. "It's been a pleasure to play against one of the greatest of all time."

Thiem has now won three of his last four matches against Federer, who was looking for his sixth championship at Indian Wells. Federer has lost in the finals each of the last two years.

"Thank you very much. It's been a great week for me even though it didn't work out today," Federer said. "What a great week Dominic has had, congratulations. Wonderful playing at the very end there; you deserve it."

Federer entered the final round on a day's rest after Rafael Nadal was forced to pull out of their semifinal matchup because of injury. The match would have been the first between the two rivals since the 2017 Shanghai Masters. Federer came in as a heavy favorite, thanks in part because of his history on the court and getting the extra rest.

Instead, it was a crowning achievement for Thiem, who couldn't help but get caught up in the moment.

"It's unreal," Thiem said, per Jose Morgado of Record. "I had to get used to Roger's game. He was playing amazing in the first set, but I fought into the match after getting a bit lucky in the start of the second set."

Bianca Andreescu Caps Cinderella Run With Title

Bianca Andreescu's life just changed.

The 18-year-old Canadian finished off her whirlwind week Sunday, earning a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Angelique Kerber to take home her first career WTA championship.

Andreescu is the first qualifier to win at Indian Wells, and she is the third-youngest woman to ever win the event. The two women ahead of her, Martina Hingis and Serena Williams, are pretty good company to keep.

"Hopefully this moment can be a great inspiration for many young athletes because, like I always say, if you believe in yourself, anything is possible," Andreescu said in her on-court interview. "And like my mom always told me through the years, if you work hard, you dream big to get big, then you can accomplish so many things.

"That's what I've been doing throughout many years, and now this moment has become a reality, so it's really, really crazy."

Andreescu has been one of the hottest women on the circuit this season, posting a 28-3 record and ascending to the No. 24 ranking in the world. She previously reached the final at the Auckland Open, where she lost to Julia Gorges.

Given the opportunity in her second final, Andreescu showed resilience of someone much older than 18. She won three straight games in the third set after trailing 3-2 down a break, then won the tournament by breaking Kerber once again.

Andreescu had made around $350,000 in her career before Sunday. Her victory sent her home with a check of $1.35 million.

Not bad for one of the biggest rising stars in tennis.