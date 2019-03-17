Bassmaster Classic 2019: Winner, Final Weigh-In Results and Leaderboard

Hal Yeager/Associated Press

Ott DeFoe was the top angler in the 2019 Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee.

DeFoe's three-day total registered 49 pounds, three ounces, putting him well ahead of second-place finisher Jacob Wheeler. Wheeler's haul measured in at 45 pounds, five ounces.

Here are the top 10 finishers, with the full results available on Bassmaster's official site:

2019 Bassmaster Classic Leaderboard

1. Ott DeFoe, 15 fish (49 pounds, three ounces)

2. Jacob Wheeler, 15 (45-5)

3. Jesse Wiggins, 15 (43-14)

4. Michael Iaconelli, 15 (42-9)

5. Mark Daniels Jr., 15 (41-12)

6. Brandon Lester, 15 (40-5)

7. Wesley Strader, 15 (39-8)

8. Edwin Evers, 15 (39-7)

9. Dean Rojas, 15 (35-6)

10. Brandon Palaniuk, 12 (34-15)

DeFoe is a Knoxville native, so Sunday's win will be even sweeter coming in his hometown. Wheeler had a similar emotional pull, growing up in Harrison, Tennessee, which is a little over 100 miles southeast of Knoxville.

DeFoe was firmly in the driver's seat after the first day, as his five fish tipped the scales at 20 pounds. He only added 10 pounds, five ounces on Saturday, though, opening the door for Wheeler.

"Dude, I was so mad yesterday," DeFoe said Sunday, per the Knoxville News Sentinel's Travis Dorman. "I was so mad. After that first day, I was on top of the world. But God will humble you sometimes exactly when you need it."

DeFoe avoided a heartbreaking defeat, catching five fish Sunday that weighed a total of 18 pounds, 14 ounces. Wheeler, on the other hand, reeled in 12 pounds, 15 ounces.

Mark Daniels Jr. was in second place (31 pounds, 14 ounces) after Saturday ended. His title challenge fell by the wayside Sunday. Although he caught five fish, he settled for nine pounds, 14 ounces, putting him well off the pace set by DeFoe.

Jordan Lee was the two-time defending champion in the Bassmaster Classic, but luck abandoned him in Knoxville. He had 13 pounds, 10 ounces to his name through the first two days and thus didn't make it to Sunday.

Four-time champion Kevin VanDam continued on to the final day but was never much of a threat after a 10-pound, two-ounce catch Friday. He placed 20th (30 pounds, one ounce).