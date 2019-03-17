Selection Sunday 2019: Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket and Upset Picks

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Every double-digit seed wants to be the next UMBC or Loyola-Chicago, but only a select few will leave the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament with upset victories.

The candidates to pull off upsets are a collection of mid-major teams and some power-conference programs who have caught fire of late.

Even though most of the high seeds will be favored in their respective matchups, there are a few teams that are more susceptible to upsets than others.

2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Upset Picks

No. 14 Yale over No. 3 LSU (East Region)

LSU comes into the NCAA tournament with a significant off-the-court distraction.

Head coach Will Wade is suspended for his alleged involvement in the ongoing recruiting scandal being investigated by the FBI.

Without Wade on the sideline in the SEC tournament, the Tigers struggled down the stretch to put away Florida and eventually ended up falling in the quarterfinals as the top seed.

Yale will come into Thursday's matchup in Jacksonville, Florida, with nothing to lose after knocking off rival Harvard in the Ivy League tournament final.

The Bulldogs, who upset Baylor as a No. 12 seed in 2016, possess four players who average over 10 points, with Miye Oni leading the way with 17.6.

One of Yale's strengths is its free-throw shooting, as it went 28-of-30 against Harvard Sunday and hit all 16 of its shots from the charity stripe against Princeton last Saturday.

The Ivy League champion is also capable of scoring at a high clip, as it scored over 80 points in five of its last six contests.

If LSU isn't organized down the stretch once again, like it was against Florida, Yale will be able to take over the final minutes.

LSU poses a challenge to Yale with its height, as Kavell Bigby-Williams and Naz Reid patrol the paint, but if Yale's guards are able to surge into the paint and get to the free-throw line, the Bulldogs will be in good shape to earn an upset.

No. 12 Oregon over No. 5 Wisconsin (South Region)

If you tuned into the Pac-12 tournament at any time over the last four days, you're aware of how dangerous the Oregon Ducks can be.

Dana Altman's team reeled off four wins in four days in Las Vegas to earn the Pac-12's automatic bid, and it hasn't lost since February 23. Oregon's run is even more impressive when you take into account it has been playing without star freshman Bol Bol for the majority of the season.

The Ducks have a nice mix on offense with Payton Pritchard leading the backcourt and the duo of Louis King and Paul White down low.

The athleticism of King and White could cause plenty of difficulties for Wisconsin's Ethan Happ, who is averaging 17.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

If Oregon's big men can neutralize the threat of Happ and take advantage of what should be a favorable crowd in San Jose, California, it'll continue its incredible run.

Another factor to consider in this matchup is the coaching experience Altman has in the NCAA tournament, as he led the Ducks to the Elite Eight in 2017 and Final Four in 2018.

