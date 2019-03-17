Selection Sunday 2019 Results: Printable NCAA Bracket, Seeds, Twitter Reaction

Selection Sunday 2019 Results: Printable NCAA Bracket, Seeds, Twitter ReactionMarch 17, 2019
Fire up your bracket pools, put in for three-hour lunches and get ready to cheer for Cinderella to prevent the clock from striking midnight.
The 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket is out, and powerhouses such as Duke and double-digit seed underdogs such as Murray State are all six or seven wins away from being forever cemented as champions.
Matchups are sometimes just as important as talent when it comes to cutting down the nets, so Twitter naturally featured plenty of reactions to the bracket.
Here is a look at some of those reactions and the tournament field.
Here's the printable NCAA bracket.
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
The 1-seed in the East… DUKE! #SelectionSunday | @DukeMBB https://t.co/DFRtsQVoPg
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Duke is the No. 1 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. Since overall seeding began in 2004, only 3 of them went on to win the national title: 2013 Louisville (later vacated) 2012 Kentucky 2007 Florida
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
No. 1 seeds in NCAA Tournament: Duke (ACC) Virginia (ACC) UNC (ACC) Gonzaga (WCC) It's the 2nd time 3 teams from a single conference are 1 seeds, joining the Big East in 2009. The only 1 seed not from the Big East that year won the tournament (North Carolina).
Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, and it will face a path to the Final Four that could include challengers such as Central Florida, Virginia Tech and Michigan State.
The Spartans stand out because they won the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles and would represent a powerhouse showdown against Mike Krzyzewski's team:
Dan Wolken @DanWolken
Hard to imagine how anyone in the East upsets a Duke-Michigan State Elite Eight.
Matt Zemek @MattZemek
If you are surprised Michigan State didn't get a 1 seed, remember: DEATH. TAXES. THE SELECTION COMMITTEE IGNORING THE RESULT OF THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT FINAL ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON. THIS IS THE MONTH BETWEEN FEBRUARY AND APRIL.
Michael Beller @MBeller
I thought MSU earned a No. 1 seed, but can live with it being a No. 2. The fact that the Spartans are the No. 2 in Duke’s region is indefensible.
One thing that always stands out about Selection Sunday is which teams were left out, and the 2019 edition was no different:
Brad Evans @YahooNoise
Ecstatic for Belmont. Moved Arizona St. in last second over the Bruins, but Dylan Windler in the Dance is a very positive development. Finally, the Committee rewards the little guy.
David Gardner @byDavidGardner
NC State, UNC Greensboro, Indiana, TCU and Texas will be your biggest "snubs"
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
Your team was completely disrespected by the committee, and should be a much higher seed. Your rival is extremely overrated, and the committee loves your rival - even though your rival is unlikely to make it out of the first weekend.
Individual matchups also start to take center stage, and the one between Marquette and Murray State is a potential headliner.
Markus Howard is talented enough to lead the Golden Eagles to a deep NCAA tournament run, but Ja Morant is a potential top-five pick in the upcoming NBA draft and has the chance to play Cinderella.
Twitter already can't wait for that showdown:
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
Ja Morant vs Markus Howard in the Round of 64 is a tremendous matchup. If Murray and Florida State advance that's a dream game for NBA scouts to evaluate Morant in vs NBA caliber length and athleticism.
Another point of interest is Virginia as a No. 1 seed a year after it became the first top seed to lose to a No. 16 in NCAA tournament history. Gardner-Webb has the opportunity to make history two years in a row, which would surely lead to plenty of Twitter reaction.
Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach
Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the South. Their mighty No. 16 seed opponent this year is Gardner-Webb.
Here are the best of the rest:
Dan Wolken @DanWolken
Richard Pitino vs Louisville. Yeah the committee doesn’t like to create storylines.
CJ Moore @CJMooreHoops
If we get Kentucky, UNC, Iowa State and KU in the Sweet 16, they might need to put a roof on Arrowhead and move it there. You could sell at least 100,000 tickets b/w those four schools.
Jeff Eisenberg @JeffEisenberg
That's not a fun draw for Gonzaga. Syracuse has a recent history of pulling surprises in the NCAA Tournament and Florida State gave the Zags fits in the Sweet 16 last year.
The question now is who will prevail as national champions. Teams such as Virginia, North Carolina, Gonzaga and Michigan State found themselves near the top of the rankings throughout much of the season, but Duke figures to be the primary roadblock in the way of the rest of the field.
Presumed No. 1 pick Zion Williamson returned from a knee injury for the ACC tournament and promptly led the Blue Devils to a conference tournament title to answer any lingering questions about his health.
Few teams, if any, can match the Blue Devils from a talent perspective, and Williamson is one hot streak away from capping off what will likely be his only collegiate season with a national title.
