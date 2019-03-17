Selection Sunday 2019 Results: Printable NCAA Bracket, Seeds, Twitter Reaction

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Fire up your bracket pools, put in for three-hour lunches and get ready to cheer for Cinderella to prevent the clock from striking midnight.

The 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket is out, and powerhouses such as Duke and double-digit seed underdogs such as Murray State are all six or seven wins away from being forever cemented as champions.

Matchups are sometimes just as important as talent when it comes to cutting down the nets, so Twitter naturally featured plenty of reactions to the bracket.

Here is a look at some of those reactions and the tournament field.

Here's the printable NCAA bracket.

Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, and it will face a path to the Final Four that could include challengers such as Central Florida, Virginia Tech and Michigan State.

The Spartans stand out because they won the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles and would represent a powerhouse showdown against Mike Krzyzewski's team:

One thing that always stands out about Selection Sunday is which teams were left out, and the 2019 edition was no different:

Individual matchups also start to take center stage, and the one between Marquette and Murray State is a potential headliner.

Markus Howard is talented enough to lead the Golden Eagles to a deep NCAA tournament run, but Ja Morant is a potential top-five pick in the upcoming NBA draft and has the chance to play Cinderella.

Twitter already can't wait for that showdown:

Another point of interest is Virginia as a No. 1 seed a year after it became the first top seed to lose to a No. 16 in NCAA tournament history. Gardner-Webb has the opportunity to make history two years in a row, which would surely lead to plenty of Twitter reaction.

Here are the best of the rest:

The question now is who will prevail as national champions. Teams such as Virginia, North Carolina, Gonzaga and Michigan State found themselves near the top of the rankings throughout much of the season, but Duke figures to be the primary roadblock in the way of the rest of the field.

Presumed No. 1 pick Zion Williamson returned from a knee injury for the ACC tournament and promptly led the Blue Devils to a conference tournament title to answer any lingering questions about his health.

Few teams, if any, can match the Blue Devils from a talent perspective, and Williamson is one hot streak away from capping off what will likely be his only collegiate season with a national title.