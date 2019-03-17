La Liga Table 2019 Week 28: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Barcelona moved 10 points clear at the top of La Liga after a 4-1 victory over Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick and Luis Suarez was also on target in a dominant win for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Sunday also saw important victories for Real Valladolid and Villarreal at the bottom of the table. The Yellow Submarine are now four points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games left to play.

Elsewhere, Sevilla won their first game since sacking Pablo Machin and replacing him with Joaquin Caparros, while Valencia and Getafe played out a goalless draw at Mestalla.

Sunday's Results

Eibar 1-2 Real Valladolid

Espanyol 0-1 Sevilla

Valencia 0-0 Getafe

Villarreal 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis 1-4 Barcelona

La Liga standings (games played, goal difference points)

1. Barcelona 28, +46, 66

2. Atletico Madrid 28, +20, 56

3. Real Madrid 28, +17, 54

4. Getafe 28, +12, 46

5. Alaves 28, 0, 44

6. Sevilla 28, +11, 43

7. Valencia 28, +7, 40

8. Real Betis 28, -4, 39

9. Athletic Bilbao 28, -3, 37

10. Real Sociedad 28, 0, 36

11. Eibar 28, -2, 35

12. Girona 28, -6, 34

13. Espanyol 28, -9, 34

14. Leganes 28, -7, 33

15. Levante 28, -11, 31

16. Real Valladolid 28, -16, 29

17. Villarreal 28, -4, 29

18. Celta Vigo 28, -11, 25

19. Rayo Vallecano 28, -21, 23

20. Huesca 28, -19, 22

Sunday Recap

Real Betis started strongly against Barcelona and might have gone ahead when Andres Guardado crossed for Jese, but the striker could not quite get on the end of his pass, allowing Marc-Andre ter Stegen to collect the ball.

The hosts then went behind to another piece of Messi magic after 18 minutes. The Barcelona captain sent a glorious free-kick into the top corner from just outside the penalty area after Arthur had been brought down by Sergio Canales:

Betis continued to cause Barcelona problems in an entertaining first half, but it was the visitors who doubled their lead just before half-time.

Suarez sent Messi through on goal with a clever pass, and the captain flicked the ball past Lopez with the outside of his boot:

Real Betis saw plenty of the ball in the second half, but Barcelona kept creating chances on the counter-attack and moved 3-0 up just after the hour mark.

Suarez went on a run from the halfway libne and dribbled past three Betis defenders, before keeping his composure to slot the ball past Lopez.

Betis did managed to pull one back in the final 10 minutes through substitute Loren Moron. The striker finished emphatically after being teed up from just inside the box by Diego Lainez.

Yet it did not take Messi long to put the game back out of the hosts' reach. The captain chipped the ball over Lopez from just inside the area with a goal that even drew applause from the home fans:

It's an impressive win for Barcelona, against a team they lost 4-3 to at the Camp Nou in November, and leaves them completely in charge of the title race.

Caparros emerged victorious from his first game in charge of Sevilla after replacing Machin at the helm.

The 63-year-old is in his third spell in charge of the club and oversaw a first away win in La Liga since September against Espanyol.

Wissam Ben Yedder was the match-winner with his 16th La Liga goal of the season. The French striker scored the only goal of the game in the second half from the penalty spot after Andre Silva was fouled by Mario Hermoso:

Espanyol came back strongly and piled the pressure on Sevilla, who managed to hold firm for a much-needed away win.

There was also late drama as both teams ended the game with 10 men. Sergi Darder and Juan Soriano both picked up their second yellow cards of the match after a confrontation at full-time.