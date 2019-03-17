Premier League Results Week 31: Sunday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table after heaping more misery on relegation-threatened Fulham on Sunday. Sadio Mane added to his goalscoring tally, while James Milner scored from the penalty spot, during a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage.

Later in the day, Chelsea's top-four hopes were damaged by a 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park. Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson got on the scoresheet as Chelsea failed to move above Manchester United into fifth.

Top Scorers (Players, Club and Goals, per the division's official website)

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 18

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 17

2. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17

2. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 17

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 17

6. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 15

7. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 13

8. Richarlison, Everton: 12

8. Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12

8. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 12

8. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 12

8. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 12

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 31, 23, +52, 76

2. Manchester City: 30, 24, +58, 74

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 30, 20, +25, 61

4. Arsenal: 30, 18, +24, 60

5. Manchester United: 30, 17, +18, 58

6. Chelsea: 30, 17, +17, 57

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 30, 12, +2, 44

8. Watford: 30, 12, -2, 43

9. West Ham United: 31, 12, -5, 42

10. Leicester City: 31, 12, -3, 41

11. Everton: 31, 11, +1, 40

12. Bournemouth: 31, 11, -13, 38

13. Newcastle United: 31, 9, -9, 35

14. Crystal Palace: 30, 9, -5, 33

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 29, 9, -10, 33

16. Southampton: 30, 7, -16, 30

17. Burnley: 31, 8, -24, 30

18. Cardiff City: 30, 8, -30, 28

19. Fulham: 31, 4, -41, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 31, 3, -39, 14

Fulham showed the intent to unsettle Liverpool early by pressing high and moving the ball with direct passes between the lines. The approach yielded excellent chances for Ryan Babel, but the former Liverpool winger spurned them.

The Reds made Babel pay for his profligacy in the 26th minute when Roberto Firmino capped a neat one-two with Mane, allowing the latter to finish with aplomb for his 17th league goal of the campaign.

Liverpool's No. 10 has put together a prolific run at the business end of the season:

Liverpool had the lead, but Fulham continued to increase the pressure in the final third. Babel was leading the way and soon teed up Tom Cairney for a shooting chance, one the midfielder blazed wide.

The visitors needed goalkeeper Alisson Becker to make a terrific save to deny Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa after the break. It proved a key moment as Mane wasted the chance to double Liverpool's lead when he headed off the bar soon after.

Fulham were level less than a minute later when Babel finally found his range in front of goal after an uncharacteristic mistake from the world's most-expensive defender Virgil van Dijk.

The score stayed level for just seven minutes until Milner slotted in from 12 yards. The spot-kick had been given after Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico tripped Mane after fumbling a shot from Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea later wasted too many opportunities against a Toffees side with legitimate match-winners in the final third. Eden Hazard hit the post, while Marcos Alonso shot into the side netting and Gonzalo Higuain drew a terrific save from Jordan Pickford.

Richarlison was more unerring when he reacted quickest after Kepa Arrizabalaga had palmed away a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header four minutes into the second half.

Chelsea didn't stay aware to the Brazilian's threat when he won a penalty in the 71st minute after a clumsy tackle from Alonso. It was left to Sigurdsson to hold his nerve from 12 yards.

A two-goal deficit summed up how little Chelsea had done to influence the match. Manager Maurizio Sarri's squad looks far from Champions League-worthy.