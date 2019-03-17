NCAA Women's Basketball Bracket 2019: Selection Show TV, Live-Stream Schedule

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The road to Tampa begins Monday, when the 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket is unveiled.

It's going to be hard for this year's competition to top the dramatic ending from a year ago in which Notre Dame knocked off Mississippi State on a buzzer-beater to win the title.

Notre Dame is once again in the mix to win a championship in 2019 alongside the normal cast of programs that includes UConn, Mississippi State and Louisville.

The tournament begins Friday, March 22 and concludes at Amalie Arena in Tampa with the national championship April 7.

Women's Tournament Selection Show Info

Date: Monday, March 18

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Automatic Bids Earned Through Saturday

ACC: Notre Dame

America East: Maine

American: UConn

Atlantic 10: Fordham

Big 12: Baylor

Big East: DePaul

Big Sky: Portland State

Big Ten: Iowa

Big West: UC Davis

Colonial: Towson

C-USA: Rice

Horizon: Wright State

MAAC: Quinnipiac

MAC: Buffalo

MEAC: Bethune-Cookman

Mountain West: Boise State

Ohio Valley: Belmont

Pac-12: Stanford

SEC: Mississippi State

Southern: Mercer

SWAC: Southern

Summit League: South Dakota State

Sun Belt: Arkansas-Little Rock

West Coast: BYU

WAC: New Mexico State

Can Notre Dame Repeat?

Notre Dame's magical run to the championship a year ago was powered by Arike Ogunbowale, who is one of a few key players back and ready to earn a repeat title.

Notre Dame's starting five is as good as any in the nation, and that was reinforced in the ACC tournament final when all five starters reached double digits.

With so many weapons on offense, Muffet McGraw's team is going to be tough to knock out, but because the parity in women's basketball continues to rise, there's a handful of other programs capable of winning it all.

As always, UConn is going to be a major player in the NCAA tournament, as its looking for its 12th consecutive Final Four appearance.

Unlike previous seasons, the Huskies aren't the overwhelming favorite to win the title, but Geno Auriemma's team carries plenty of motivation into the competition, as it hasn't made the championship game in the last two years.

Baylor and back-to-back runner-up Mississippi State are the other two projected No. 1 seeds, according to Charlie Creme of ESPN.com.

Oregon and Iowa are two other programs to keep an eye on because they both possess players who can take over the game by themselves.

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu is a triple-double machine who averages 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Iowa's Megan Gustafson is ready to star on the national stage, as she enters the tournament as the ESPNW National Player of the Year for leading the nation in scoring with 28 points per game.

All six of the programs mentioned above are capable of winning a title, which is why this season's tournament should feel more open than past years.

But it's never a bad idea to pick your bracket based off title-winning experience and Notre Dame has that plus the star power you need to take over a tournament for six games.

