NCAA Tournament 2019: The Biggest Potential Cinderella Teams in the Field of 68

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

This is the best part of March Madness.

The blue-blood squads pick themselves. When the top seeds win, everybody joylessly checks off the box on their brackets and moves on.

Zion Williamson talks about loving the game of basketball, then we all switch over to Netflix. Great.

Maybe that's what you like, but that's not what I like. I like the Cinderellas.

I don't mean 9-8 upsets either. Even 5-12 picks are suspect. The best part of the NCAA men's basketball tournament is the deep cuts, the lower-profile schools that are just as surprised to see themselves there as you are.

Those are the kinds of schools we want to find as we carry around this weird slipper on this velvety cushion. Who are we going to find? Let us commence searching.