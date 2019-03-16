La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 28 Matches

La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 28 MatchesMarch 16, 2019
Zinedine Zidane celebrated a successful return to managing Real Madrid on Saturday, as Los Blancos beat Celta Vigo in La Liga and gained ground on rivals Atletico Madrid.
The Rojiblancos' dreadful week continued with a 2-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao, who sit just three points behind Sevilla and a UEFA Europa League ticket after their poor run.
Here are Saturday's results:
Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid
SD Huesca 1-3 Deportivo Alaves
Leganes 0-2 Girona
The La Liga standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):
16 Real Valladolid 27, -17, 26
20 SD Huesca 28, -19, 22
Zidane's first match in charge of Real during his second spell went much like many of his clashes during his initial run: While Los Blancos didn't play well, they were efficient and came away with a win.
As noted by sportswriter Dermot Corrigan, Gareth Bale and Isco took care of the scoring:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
FT Madrid 2-0 Celta. Previously on the outs Isco and Bale the scorers as everything comes up Zizou - as usual - with Madrid not entirely convincing but winning anyway.
Both struggled under previous manager Santiago Solari, and they looked rejuvenated under Zidane.
The former France international didn't waste any time shaking up the squad. Bale and Isco both started, while Keylor Navas also returned to the fold, with Thibaut Courtois dropping to the bench. Navas was a favourite of Zidane during his first stint, but Real spent big on Courtois during the summer.
Per sportswriter Robbie Dunne, the win moved Los Blancos closer to Atletico:
Robbie Dunne @robbiejdunne
And just like that, as it stands, Zidane’s Real Madrid are two points off second.
After their exit in the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Juventus, the Rojiblancos had another horror outing on Saturday. Athletic, who are making a late push for a European ticket, outplayed the club from the capital and more than deserved their win.
Atletico needed some Jan Oblak heroics to keep the Basques from scoring more:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
How would you rate this save from Jan Oblak? 😱 #AthleticAtleti https://t.co/BGdR9JhKTY
Inaki Williams got the opener in the second half, and Kenan Kodro secured the win with a late goal.
The loss also means Barcelona will have the chance to push their lead to double digits on Sunday. The Blaugrana face a tricky challenge, however, as they visit a Real Betis side hunting for a European ticket.
Deportivo Alaves kept their Cinderella run going in the hunt for the top four, beating Huesca to move within a single point of Getafe. The latter side has a match in hand, however, and will face Valencia on Sunday in another key fixture with European implications.
