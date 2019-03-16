La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 28 Matches

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane celebrated a successful return to managing Real Madrid on Saturday, as Los Blancos beat Celta Vigo in La Liga and gained ground on rivals Atletico Madrid.

The Rojiblancos' dreadful week continued with a 2-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao, who sit just three points behind Sevilla and a UEFA Europa League ticket after their poor run.

Here are Saturday's results:

Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid

SD Huesca 1-3 Deportivo Alaves

Leganes 0-2 Girona

The La Liga standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Barcelona 27, +43, 63

2 Atletico Madrid 28, +20, 56

3 Real Madrid 28, +17, 54

4 Getafe 27, +12, 45

5 Deportivo Alaves 28, 0, 44

6 Sevilla 27, +10, 40

7 Valencia 27, +7, 39

8 Real Betis 27, -1, 39

9 Athletic Bilbao 28, -3, 37

10 Real Sociedad 28, 0, 36

11 Eibar 27, -1, 35

12 Girona 28, -6, 34

13 Espanyol 27, -8, 34

14 Leganes 28, -7, 33

15 Levante 28, -11, 31

16 Real Valladolid 27, -17, 26

17 Villarreal 27, -6, 26

18 Celta Vigo 28, -11, 25

19 Rayo Vallecano 27, -19, 23

20 SD Huesca 28, -19, 22

Zidane's first match in charge of Real during his second spell went much like many of his clashes during his initial run: While Los Blancos didn't play well, they were efficient and came away with a win.

As noted by sportswriter Dermot Corrigan, Gareth Bale and Isco took care of the scoring:

Both struggled under previous manager Santiago Solari, and they looked rejuvenated under Zidane.

The former France international didn't waste any time shaking up the squad. Bale and Isco both started, while Keylor Navas also returned to the fold, with Thibaut Courtois dropping to the bench. Navas was a favourite of Zidane during his first stint, but Real spent big on Courtois during the summer.

Per sportswriter Robbie Dunne, the win moved Los Blancos closer to Atletico:

After their exit in the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Juventus, the Rojiblancos had another horror outing on Saturday. Athletic, who are making a late push for a European ticket, outplayed the club from the capital and more than deserved their win.

Atletico needed some Jan Oblak heroics to keep the Basques from scoring more:

Inaki Williams got the opener in the second half, and Kenan Kodro secured the win with a late goal.

The loss also means Barcelona will have the chance to push their lead to double digits on Sunday. The Blaugrana face a tricky challenge, however, as they visit a Real Betis side hunting for a European ticket.

Deportivo Alaves kept their Cinderella run going in the hunt for the top four, beating Huesca to move within a single point of Getafe. The latter side has a match in hand, however, and will face Valencia on Sunday in another key fixture with European implications.