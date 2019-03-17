Oregon Cruises Past Washington 68-48 to Win 2019 Pac-12 Tournament Title

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 17, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 16: Payton Pritchard #3 of the Oregon Ducks tries to steal the ball from Matisse Thybulle #4 of the Washington Huskiesduring the championship game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Payton Pritchard posted 20 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals as sixth-seeded Oregon beat top-seeded Washington 68-48 in the Pac-12 men's basketball championship game on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Louis King added 15 points for the 23-12 Ducks, who won their fourth Pac-12 tournament championship game in school history. Paul White added 14 points.

Jaylen Nowell scored a team-leading eight points for the 26-8 Huskies, who shot 33.3 percent from the field and 5-of-23 from three-point range. Washington only scored two points over the first 10 minutes of the second half.

              

What's Next?

Both teams will wait to hear their names on Sunday during the NCAA tournament selection show, which begins at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

