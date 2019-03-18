The Biggest Winners and Losers of Early NFL Free Agency

1 of 8

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Arguably the biggest winner of free agency is Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. As a rookie, Mayfield was phenomenal, throwing 27 touchdowns in 13 starts. He finished the season averaging 7.7 yards per attempt with a passer rating of 93.7.

Mayfield was spectacular last year because he managed to be successful without a No.1 receiver. The team's leading receiver was Jarvis Landry, who is at his best when he is in the slot. On the outside, Mayfield was forced to rely on targets such as Antonio Callaway, Rashard Higgins and Breshad Perriman. While all of those receivers can fill specific roles, none should be used as the team's starting outside receiver.

Enter Odell Beckham Jr. General Manager John Dorsey identified the No.1 receiver need and set out to find the best option available. When Beckham is on the field and is healthy, it's pretty easy to make the case that he's the best receiver in football. Playing with the declining Eli Manning, Beckham caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season. He was just as dominant as ever, demanding double-teams and extra coverage on nearly every snap.

Together, Mayfield and Beckham should only make each other better. It wouldn't be that surprising if Beckham set career highs in Cleveland now that he has a younger, more aggressive quarterback. Mayfield has another weapon in his arsenal, making the Browns one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. This was a huge win for Cleveland and especially Mayfield.