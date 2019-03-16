NFL Rumors: Tyler Eifert Re-Signs with Bengals on 1-Year Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 16, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 18: Tyler Eifert #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio.The Steelers defeated the Bengals 24-20. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)
John Grieshop/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals appear willing to keep betting on Tyler Eifert's playmaking after reportedly agreeing to a new deal with the veteran tight end. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Eifert will sign a one-year deal with the Bengals to return to the team in 2019. 

Eifert has the ability to be an impact player when he's healthy. The Indiana native made the Pro Bowl in 2015 after tying for fourth in the NFL with 13 receiving touchdowns and posting a career-high 615 receiving yards. 

The major caveat with Eifert is his inability to stay on the field. He's never played a full 16-game schedule in six NFL seasons and has only appeared in 14 games over the past three years. 

Last season was shaping up to be a strong bounce-back campaign for Eifert. He had 15 receptions and 179 yards in four games, but a broken ankle suffered in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons ended his year prematurely. 

Cincinnati has C.J. Uzomah as its starting tight end. The 26-year-old set career highs with 64 targets, 43 receptions, 439 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2018. 

Eifert is going to be a wild card for the Bengals' offense next season. Any production they get from him should be considered a bonus just based on how many injuries he's dealt with in his NFL career. 

Related

    Best FAs Left at Each Position 💪

    Who does your team need most?

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Best FAs Left at Each Position 💪

    Who does your team need most?

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Giants Wanted 2nd Overall Pick from 49ers for OBJ

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Giants Wanted 2nd Overall Pick from 49ers for OBJ

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Teams Has Free Agency Helped Most?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which Teams Has Free Agency Helped Most?

    Derrik Klassen
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Division's Free Agency Winner So Far

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Division's Free Agency Winner So Far

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report