EPL Table: Saturday's Week 31 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Newcastle United eased relegation woes by earning a useful point away from home against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. Matt Ritchie scored a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Leicester City went one better by beating Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor, despite being reduced to 10 men early on. Harry Maguire was sent off for the Foxes, but goals from James Maddison and Wes Morgan were enough to give manager Brendan Rodgers his second win from three since replacing Claudio Ranieri in February.

The day's other game saw West Ham United and Huddersfield Town share seven goals. The Hammers eventually triumphed at the London Stadium after erasing a 3-1 deficit, with substitute Javier Hernandez bagging a late brace.

West Ham are now within two points of the European qualification places on a day when the league program was condensed by Premiership involvement in 2019 FA Cup quarter-finals.

Saturday Scores

Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle United

Burnley 1-2 Leicester City

West Ham United 4-3 Huddersfield Town

Newcastle went in front against the run of play when in-form Salomon Rondon scored spectacularly deep into first-half stoppage time. His stunning free-kick arrowed into the top corner after Miguel Almiron had drawn a foul from Jordon Ibe following a rapid break from a Bournemouth corner.

Rondon has proved an inspired signing since arriving on loan from West Bromwich Albion:

The Magpies had the lead, but Bournemouth are always enterprising at home and the Cherries' progressive football helped win a penalty three minutes into the second half. Nathan Ake was felled by Federico Fernandez and Joshua King made no mistake from 12 yards.

King thought he'd given the hosts the win when he struck again nine minutes from time. The Norwegian striker swept in after being teed up by Dominic Solanke.

Ironically, it was former Bournemouth schemer Ritchie who denied King and Co. when his volley beat Artur Boruc in the 94th minute.

There were less than four minutes on the clock when Maguire received his marching orders. The England international centre-back was shown a red card after he hauled down Johann Berg Gudmundsson when the winger had got in behind.

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, Leicester went ahead when James Maddison curled in a terrific free-kick on 33 minutes.

Burnley were soon back in it, though, after precocious playmaker Dwight McNeil hit back against the run of play. However, the Clarets missed the chance to seize momentum with the extra man.

Leicester were the only side looking like grabbing a winner as full time approached, and the breakthrough came when Youri Tielemans teased in a cross Morgan rose to meet emphatically in the final minute.

Defeat means Burnley remain mired in the scrap to beat the drop.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Huddersfield would have moved off the bottom if the Terriers had protected a 3-1 lead. Karlan Grant bagged a brace to go with Leandro Bacuna's goal as Mark Noble's early penalty was cancelled out.

A powerful header from Angelo Ogbonna started the comeback 15 minutes from time. Then it was the turn of Hernandez to take over.

The former Manchester United striker scored twice in seven minutes to complete the Hammers' thrilling fightback. Hernandez has struggled for form at the top level in recent years, but the 30-year-old hasn't lost his instincts inside the box.

West Ham are still trying to find consistency on the watch of manager Manuel Pellegrini. Yet there is enough talent in attacking areas to believe this squad can finish in the top seven.