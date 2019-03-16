EPL Results Week 31: Saturday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Saturday's Week 31 Premier League action featured just three matches, but Leicester City and West Ham United made up for the lack of quantity by bagging quality wins in thrilling contests.

The Foxes beat Burnley despite losing Harry Maguire to an early red card, while Javier Hernandez scored a brace to complete an epic comeback against Huddersfield Town.

Bournemouth and Newcastle United shared the spoils in another exciting match.

Here are Saturday's results:

Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle

Burnley 1-2 Leicester

West Ham 4-3 Huddersfield

The current Premier League standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Manchester City, 30, +58, 74

2. Liverpool, 30, +51, 73

3. Tottenham Hotspur, 30, +25, 61

4. Arsenal, 30, +24, 60

5. Manchester United, 30, +18, 58

6. Chelsea, 29, +19, 57

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 30, +2, 44

8. Watford, 30, -2, 43

9. West Ham United, 31, -5, 42

10. Leicester City, 31, -3, 41

11. Bournemouth, 31, -13, 38

12. Everton, 30, -1, 37

13. Newcastle United, 31, -9, 35

14. Crystal Palace, 30, -5, 33

15. Brighton & Hove Albion, 29, -10, 33

16. Southampton, 30, -16, 30

17. Burnley, 31, -24, 30

18. Cardiff City, 30, -30, 28

19. Fulham, 30, -40, 17

20. Huddersfield Town, 31, -39, 14

Premier League top scorers (Player, Team, Goals):

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 18

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 17

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 17

Harry Kane, Spurs, 17

Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 16

Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester side ran into trouble early away to Burnley when Maguire was sent off for a last-man foul on Johann Berg Gudmundsson just four minutes into the contest.

The England international denied a clear goalscoring opportunity and was rightly sent packing, per BBC Sport analysts Matthew Upson and Kevin Kilbane:

James Maddison gave the visitors the lead after 33 minutes, despite Burnley's man-advantage, but the hosts pulled level five minutes later through Dwight McNeil.

Burnley were in a great position to grab a crucial win in the battle against relegation, but it was Leicester who found the breakthrough instead, with Wes Morgan scoring the winner in the 90th minute.

Miguel Almiron was once again the standout for Newcastle, who took the lead on the road through Salomon Rondon in added time of the first half.

Joshua King equalised for Bournemouth early in the second half and thought he had bagged an 81st-minute winner as well, but Matt Ritchie ensured the Magpies would return to Newcastle with a point in the 94th minute.

West Ham took a lead through a Mark Noble penalty on 15 minutes but quickly fell apart after that, handing Huddersfield some rare momentum on the road.

The Terriers came into the contest with just a single road win this season, but they proceeded to score three goals for the first time in over a year to take a 3-1 lead:

Karlan Grant bagged a brace, but Angelo Ogbonna pulled one back for the hosts in the 75th minute to set up a thrilling finale.

Chicharito tied things up with six minutes left to play, and he bagged a winner in the first minute of added time to spare the Hammers' blushes.