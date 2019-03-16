USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann 'Blindsided' by Admissions, Recruiting Scandal

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2019

University of Southern California's new athletic director, Lynn Swann pauses during is appointment news conference at the USC campus in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 14, 2016. Although Swann has no experience in high-level collegiate athletic administration, he is the third straight former USC football player to take the post. The former wide receiver, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, will succeed Pat Haden on July 1. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

University of Southern California athletic director Lynn Swann was "blindsided" by the school's involvement in a college bribery scandal.

In an interview with Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, Swann publicly commented on the situation for the first time:

"I think everybody was blindsided by this. The fact that it was a senior member of the staff and also our men's and women's head water polo coach. ...These are people that have been here a long time and people who had been here during difficult times and had seen bad things done and knew better. Everyone was completely shocked, caught off guard and taken by surprise."

       

