USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann 'Blindsided' by Admissions, Recruiting Scandal

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

University of Southern California athletic director Lynn Swann was "blindsided" by the school's involvement in a college bribery scandal.

In an interview with Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, Swann publicly commented on the situation for the first time:

"I think everybody was blindsided by this. The fact that it was a senior member of the staff and also our men's and women's head water polo coach. ...These are people that have been here a long time and people who had been here during difficult times and had seen bad things done and knew better. Everyone was completely shocked, caught off guard and taken by surprise."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.