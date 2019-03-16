NCAA Bracket 2019: Printable Bracket Preparation and Top Challenge Games

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Think you can fill out a March Madness bracket better than others? You just might be able to cash in for money or prizes during this year's NCAA tournament.

In advance of Selection Sunday this weekend, NCAA.com has blank printable brackets that can be filled in as the selection show airs at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

However, if you want to win money or prizes with your bracket prediction skills, you'll have to enter one of the below challenges. It's almost impossible to fill out a perfect bracket, but with the right amount of skill and luck, it could be done.

In addition to these challenges, be sure to check local businesses in your area that could be running bracket challenges and handing out prizes to the top finishers.

Yahoo Best Bracket Millionaire

In 2014, Warren Buffett offered $1 million in a challenge to anybody who filled out a perfect bracket. That, of course, didn't happen.

But this year, somebody will win $1 million during March Madness.

Yahoo's Best Bracket Millionaire challenge is awarding $1 million to the top eligible point scorer. That's right, your bracket doesn't have to be perfect; it just has to be better than everybody else's who enters.

It's still a tough challenge, but there will be somebody who earns this whopping grand prize.

ESPN Tournament Challenge

The ESPN Tournament Challenge is back with an exciting prize package that any college basketball fan should enjoy.

Fans who finish among the top 1 percent of eligible point scorers will be entered into a random drawing to win a trip for two to the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Hawaii, including roundtrip airfare, a five-night hotel stay, tickets to all sessions of the tournament and $10,000 in Amazon gift cards.

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational, which takes place Nov. 25-27, has a strong field that includes BYU, Dayton, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA and Virginia Tech.

CBSSports.com Bracket Challenge

The CBSSports.com Bracket Challenge is another challenge that has a great prize for college basketball fans.

The grand-prize winner, who will be randomly selected in a drawing from those who finish in the top 10 percent of eligible point scorers, will receive four tickets to the 2020 Final Four.

The package also includes $6,000 for luxury hotel accommodations, airline tickets and ground transportation for up to four people.

The 2020 Final Four will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It's the first time that the Final Four will be held in that stadium, and it's the first time it will be in Atlanta since 2013.

Fox Sports Bracket Challenge

Like Buffett's challenge from several years ago, the Fox Sports Bracket Challenge will award $1 million—or the house of comedian Cousin Sal—to anybody who fills out a perfect bracket.

Because that's unlikely to happen, this challenge will award a $10,000 first prize to the top eligible point scorer if there's no perfect bracket.

Unlike ESPN and CBS, there's no random drawing among top finishers in this challenge. In order to win the money, you'll have to be the best among all entered brackets.