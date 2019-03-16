NCAA Tournament 2019: Selection Sunday Schedule, Latest Bracketology

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

With conference tournaments set to conclude Sunday, the field for this year's NCAA tournament is getting close to finalized. After the last of the automatic bids are secured, the selection committee will decide on the rest of the teams, and the full bracket will be unveiled on Sunday evening.

There will be some tough decisions for the committee to make before the 68-team bracket is released during the Selection Sunday broadcast. Several bubble teams will be waiting anxiously to see whether they will be participating in March Madness.

The NCAA tournament will begin with the First Four round on Tuesday.

Selection Sunday Information

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Bracketology Updates from Around the Web

Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com

No. 1 seeds: Virginia, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Duke

Last four in: Temple, St. John's, NC State, TCU

First four out: Belmont, Texas, Indiana, Alabama

Next four out: Clemson, Lipscomb, UNC Greensboro, Furman

Duke beat North Carolina in the semifinals of the ACC tournament on Friday night, and that led to a major change at the top of Joe Lunardi's Bracketology. The Blue Devils moved up to a No. 1 seed after their victory.

After the Tar Heels' loss, Lunardi sent them down to a No. 2 seed, swapping spots with the Blue Devils.

Virginia also lost in the ACC tournament semifinals on Friday, falling to Florida State, but its resume is still impressive enough for Lunardi to keep the Cavaliers as a No. 1 seed.

As for Lunardi's bubble teams, he has four teams that have been eliminated from their conference tournaments as the last four in.

Although NC State lost to Virginia in the ACC tournament quarterfinals, the Wolfpack helped their case by previously beating Clemson—one of Lunardi's next four teams out—in the second round.

Alabama may have beat Ole Miss in the SEC tournament before losing to Kentucky in the quarterfinals, but Lunardi has the Crimson Tide among his first four teams out.

Many of Lunardi's bubble teams have similar resumes, so it will be interesting to see whether the NCAA tournament selection committee will agree with his predictions.

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report

No. 1 seeds: Virginia, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Duke

Last four in: Belmont, NC State, Texas, Indiana

First four out: Arizona State, St. John's, Lipscomb, Temple

The biggest difference from Lunardi's bracket here is that Kerry Miller still has North Carolina as a No. 1 seed despite its loss to Duke. That gives the ACC three of the four No. 1 seeds, with Gonzaga taking the fourth.

There seems to be a good chance the Blue Devils will be a No. 1 seed, especially because they should beat Florida State in the ACC tourney title game. North Carolina could still be a No. 1 seed, but its odds would go up if Kentucky doesn't win the SEC tournament.

Miller's first team out of the tournament is Arizona State, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise after the Sun Devils were upset in overtime by Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals on Friday.

While Lunardi has Belmont, Texas and Indiana among the first four teams out, Miller has those three teams among his last four teams in.

Belmont's chances could heavily depend on how the rest of the bubble teams fare on Saturday and Sunday. The Bruins haven't played since March 9, when they lost to Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game.

Indiana lost to Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament, but the Hoosiers had a solid showing, only losing by four points. If they make the NCCA tournament, it will likely be because of their four-game winning streak to end the regular season, which included victories over Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Texas has lost five of its past six games after losing to Kansas in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.