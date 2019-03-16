Video: Watch Doc Rivers, Jim Boylen Get Ejected After Exchanging Words

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

With the Los Angeles Clippers up 91-76 over the Chicago Bulls late in the third quarter of Friday night's game at Staples Center, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers and Bulls head coach Jim Boylen caused a pause in the action.

The pair shared unpleasantries with each other on the sideline, and referees tried to intervene before eventually ejecting both men.

Bulls point guard Zach LaVine patted his coach on the back, and Boylen went around and dapped up each of his players before exiting. Meanwhile, Rivers stood still while looking puzzled. He slapped hands with his players on the bench and then shrugged and exchanged words with point guard Patrick Beverley before leaving the court.

Ben Golliver of the Washington Post noted that Boylen had lauded Rivers hours earlier, saying the Clippers boss "should be in the Coach of the Year conversation."

The ejections took place after officials called a controversial illegal screen foul on L.A. forward Montrezl Harrell.

The Clippers entered Friday's game with a 5.5-game lead over the Sacramento Kings for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, while the Bulls were already eliminated from postseason contention in the Eastern Conference at 19-50.