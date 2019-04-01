The 10 Most Iconic Plays in Men's March Madness History

0 of 10

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Whenever the NCAA men's basketball tournament rolls around, we have a chance to relive some of the competition's best moments through highlight montages.

Some of the most iconic plays in NCAA tournament history came at the last second, with championship-winning shots always among the most memorable.

While most of the moments caused pure excitement on the court, there were a handful of plays that went down in infamy for the humiliation they caused.

Other moments were unfortunately memorable because they occurred in tragic circumstances.

Regardless of which criteria these plays fit, they'll be remembered forever as part of March Madness lore.