NCAA Bracket Predictions 2019: Sleeper Teams Destined for Deep Runs
The 2019 NCAA tournament bracket won't be released until Sunday evening, but it's never too early to start focusing in on some potential upset-minded teams.
Ahead we've highlighted five sleeper teams that are capable of busting brackets.
The focus was on mid-major schools currently projected for double-digit seeds in the latest bracket projection from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
A full breakdown of each team's resume with relevant notes on performance to date and NCAA tournament outlook was provided to make each team's case.
Belmont Bruins (Projected Seed: 11)
Record: 25-5, 16-2 in Ohio Valley
NET: 46, RPI: 44, SOS: 196, NCSOS: 74
Q1: 2-2, Q2: 2-1, Q3: 4-2, Q4: 17-0
To make a deep tournament run, Belmont will first need to be included in the 68-team field. The Bruins put their fate in the committee's hands with a loss to Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament title game.
That said, the Bruins look like the best mid-major team on the bubble—ahead of the likes of Lipscomb, Furman and UNC Greensboro—but it's a crowded bubble, and you never know how things are going to unfold.
Assuming they do make the cut, they have enough offensive firepower to make a run.
Led by seniors Dylan Windler (21.4 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 43.0 3PT%) and Kevin McClain (16.3 PPG), the Bruins offense ranks 20th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency and averages an impressive 87.4 points per game.
The health of center Nick Muszynski (14.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.2 BPG) is the X-factor here. The 6'10" freshman left in the second half of the team's semifinal game against Austin Peay with an ankle injury and didn't play in the championship game.
If he's healthy and the Bruins make the field, this team can play with anyone.
Liberty Flames (Projected Seed: 13)
Record: 28-6, 14-2 in Atlantic Sun
NET: 60, RPI: 84, SOS: 290, NCSOS: 267
Q1: 2-0, Q2: 1-3, Q3: 4-3, Q4: 18-0
An Atlantic Sun team making a run in the NCAA tournament would not exactly be uncharted territory.
Dunk City, anyone?
That said, as a projected No. 13 seed, this Liberty squad will be facing long odds.
The offensive efficiency of their balanced attack is the Flames' ticket to making things hard on a top-tier team. They shoot an impressive 49.1 percent from the floor (12th in NCAA) and go as many as nine deep in their rotation with six players averaging at least seven points.
The biggest reason for pause is that 290th-ranked strength of schedule and 267th-ranked nonconference strength of schedule. In other words, they haven't been tested.
The next game they play will be against the best team they've faced all season by a wide margin.
With that in mind, there's a good chance we'll know within the first five minutes whether the Flames are a serious threat to make a run or another automatic-bid afterthought.
More so than most winners of one-bid leagues, it looks like they could make some noise.
Murray State Racers (Projected Seed: 12)
Record: 27-4, 16-2 in Ohio Valley
NET: 45, RPI: 40, SOS: 213, NCSOS: 162
Q1: 1-2, Q2: 0-2, Q3: 5-0, Q4: 19-0
Ja Morant is the kind of player who can put a team on his back.
The future NBA lottery pick proved as much in the Ohio Valley tournament when he poured in 36 points against Belmont in the title game to help Murray State snag the automatic bid.
Belmont is a bubble team. Murray State probably wouldn't have made the tournament without the auto bid.
The Racers rank 40th in KenPom's offensive efficiency, as they shoot 49.6 percent from the floor (7th in NCAA) and average 83.3 points per game (12th in NCAA).
Morant leads the way with 24.6 points and 10.0 assists per contest, but he doesn't have to do it alone. Leroy Buchanan (13.0 PPG), Tevin Brown (11.7 PPG) and Darnell Cowart (10.4 PPG) also average in double figures.
The issue here, as is the case with most mid-major teams, is a lack of a resume.
The title game win over Belmont was their only "quality" wins of the season, and while they don't have any bad losses, they haven't been tested.
Regardless, the presence of Morant alone is reason enough for Murray State to make it beyond the opening weekend as a No. 11 seed.
New Mexico State Aggies (Projected Seed: 12)
Record: 30-4, 15-1 in WAC
NET: 41, RPI: 41, SOS: 240, NCSOS: 229
Q1: 0-1, Q2: 3-1, Q3: 9-2, Q4: 16-0
Only the Wofford Terriers (20) have a longer winning streak than the current 18-game run that New Mexico State is on entering the NCAA tournament.
The Aggies were a No. 12 seed last year and they've been part of the field seven times in the last eight years, so this is not your run-of-the-mill mid-major team.
While last year's team had a future NBA player in Zach Lofton, this year's group has already won two more games and looks to be better built for the NCAA tournament.
Despite losing their leading scorer and star player, their KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency has jumped up from 116th to 42nd, and they've still stuck to their roots as a solid defensive squad.
While no one averages over 12 points per game, they can go as many as 11 deep, which should help them keep up with an athletically superior team.
Tournament experience and momentum can't be overlooked as impactful intangibles with this group.
Utah State Aggies (Projected Seed: 10)
Record: 28-6, 15-3 in Mountain West
NET: 30, RPI: 30, SOS: 100, NCSOS: 19
Q1: 3-2, Q2: 2-3, Q3: 9-1, Q4: 13-0
With four Quad 1 wins and a perfect 21-0 record in Quadrant 3 and 4 games against teams outside the top 90 in the NET, Utah State did what was necessary to emerge from the shadow of Nevada and make the Mountain West a legitimate two-bid league, even if they hadn't already punched their ticket by winning the conference tournament.
Aside from splitting the season series with the Wolfpack, the Aggies also scored an excellent neutral-site win over Saint Mary's. Even in losses to Houston and Arizona State, they kept things close and were by no means outmatched.
Junior guard Sam Merrill (21.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, 37.8 3PT%) won Mountain West Player of the Year honors, and he leads an offense that averages 79.2 points per game.
Center Neemias Queta (11.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG) is the only other player who averages in double figures, so the Aggies lean heavily on Merrill.
That said, he's been up to the task of late, averaging 24.9 points in his last 11 games, including a 38-point outburst against Colorado State in the regular-season finale.
As long as the Aggies can hold their own defensively, they're more than capable of a Sweet 16 run or more.
