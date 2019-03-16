Chivas vs. Club America: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Sunday's Clasico Nacional will see Chivas Guadalajara and Club America renew hostilities after the latter beat their great rivals 2-0 in the quarter-final of the Copa MX on Wednesday.

Both teams need the points as they pursue a place in the playoff phase of the Mexican top flight. Club America are the defending Liga MX champions, and favourites with the oddsmakers even though they have struggled to replicate last season's form.

Chivas have also endured problems, with manager Jose Cardozo's squad not living up to the obvious talent in the ranks. Cardozo's men are in danger of not qualifying for the Liguilla.

Date: Saturday, March 16



Time: 7 p.m. local time/9 p.m. ET/1 a.m. GMT(Sunday)

TV Info: ESPN Deportes, Univision.

Live Stream: fuboTV.

Odds

Chivas: +192 (48-25)

America: +157 (157-100)

Draw: +223 (233-100)

All odds, per OddsShark.

The indifferent form of both has been detailed by Rafael Diaz of OddsShark: "Though they are just one point above Chivas in the league table, Miguel Herrera’s men have lost just once in their last four league matches, in contrast to Chivas’ two defeats in their last three."

Another loss could doom Cardozo, although Goal's Jon Arnold has said "the scuttlebutt is that Cardozo would keep his job even if Chivas lose Saturday."

Eduardo Verdugo/Associated Press

Cardozo needs to work out a way past the pragmatic tactics favoured by his rivals. America rely on a solid defence and an industrious midfield long on graft and goals.

A key figure is Mateus Uribe, whose technique and vision can keep the chances flowing for a capable forward line. It's a group led by Chile international Nicolas Castillo.

He's still a rugged target man, but one who now benefits from the pace and flair offered by winger Jeremy Menez. Their combination should mean Herrera's team isn't short of a cutting edge.

Any lead will be ably protected by goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin and formidable centre-back Edson Alvarez.

The onus will be on Chivas to attack, with some hoping for a more enterprising match than Wednesday's fare:

Even so, the Clasico continues to be a major draw:

Striker Alan Pulido can net the goals Chivas need, but he requires more support from midfield duo Jesus Molina and Fernando Beltran. Without it, Chivas will slip to another damaging defeat, one potentially fatal for their flickering playoff hopes.