La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 28 Result

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Adnan Januzaj scored, but Real Sociedad missed the chance to close the gap on the European qualification places in La Liga after being held to a 1-1 draw by Levante at Anoeta on Friday night.

Borja Mayoral equalised 11 minutes from time as the away side opened up a six-point gap above the bottom three.

Standings

(Played, won, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 27, 19, +43, 63

2. Atletico Madrid: 27, 16, +22, 56

3. Real Madrid: 27, 16, +15, 51

4. Getafe: 27, 12, +12, 45

5. Alaves: 27, 11, -2, 41

6. Sevilla: 27, 11, +10, 40

7. Valencia: 27, 8, +7, 39

8. Real Betis: 27, 11, -1, 39

9. Real Sociedad: 28, 10, 0, 36

10. Eibar: 27, 8, -1, 35

11. Espanyol: 27, 9, -8, 34

12. Athletic Bilbao: 27, 7, -5, 34

13. Leganes: 27, 8, -5, 33

14. Girona: 27, 7, -8, 31

15. Levante: 28, 8, -12, 31

16. Real Valladolid: 27, 6, -17, 26

17. Villarreal: 27, 5, -6, 26

18. Celta Vigo: 27, 6, -9, 25

19. Rayo Vallecano: 27, 6, -19, 23

20. Huesca: 27, 5, -17, 22

Januzaj had to wait until the 27th minute to make the breakthrough after the hosts had already wasted more than a few chances. Former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino had gone close, as did Everton loanee Sandro Ramirez.

It took a pinpoint cross from Theo Hernandez to tee up Januzaj to finish from close range. Hernandez has been impressing during his loan spell from Real Madrid, and his teasing deliveries were causing the visitors a host of problems at the back.

Aside from Januzaj, David Zurutuza was also pulling the strings from midfield. The 32-year-old's vision and range of passes regularly sent runners clear between the lines.

Levante needed a response and it was left to Coke to drive them forward after the break. The former Sevilla star's direct running was stretching Sociedad's back line, with Hernandez being drawn into a couple of fouls.

Sociedad stood firm, though, and Januzaj ensured the home side continued to create chances. The Belgian winger teed up Mikel Oyarzabal and Sandro, but neither could provide the finish.

Missing so many chances eventually came back to haunt the hosts, who saw another Real Madrid loanee, Borja, find the net after Jose Campana's corner.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Hernandez went close in stoppage time, but once again the finishing touch deserted a Sociedad side left to rue missed opportunities. By contrast, Levante manager Paco Lopez will take heart from seeing his players earn what could prove to be an invaluable point in the battle to beat the drop.

Saturday will see both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid attempt to close the gap to Barcelona at the top of the table. Real should take all three points at home to relegation-threatened Celta Vigo in Zinedine Zidane's first match in charge since returning for a second stint as manager.