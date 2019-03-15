Lenny Dykstra Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct in Uber Incident

Nick Ut/Associated Press

Former MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra pled guilty to disorderly conduct on Friday stemming from his May 2018 arrest, according to TMZ Sports.

The New York Daily News' Christian Red and Larry McShane reported last year that Dykstra was arrested for putting a weapon to the head of an Uber driver and threatening to kill him.

Per TMZ Sports, prosecutors offered Dykstra a deal that included $125 fines and a no-contact order with the driver in exchange for a guilty plea.

In June 2018, Dykstra accused the driver of kidnapping him, saying he feared for his life:

According to Fox News' Anna Hopkins, a police investigation did not find a gun on Dykstra, but it did lead to the discovery of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy in his possession. As a result, he was charged with making terroristic threats and possession of drugs.

The 56-year-old previously pled not guilty to third-degree terroristic threats and drug charges.

Anthony G. Attrino of NJ Advanced Media reported that Dykstra's lawyer, David Bahuriak, argued that police had no reason to search his client's belongings, and the judge dropped the drug charges.

"My lawyer did a great job of presenting the facts," Dykstra said, according to Attrino. "I’m happy this chapter of my life is behind me."

Dykstra spent 12 years in the majors, playing four-plus seasons for the New York Mets and seven-plus years for the Philadelphia Phillies.