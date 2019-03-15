Roger Federer Cruises Past Hubert Hurkacz, Advances to Indian Wells Semifinals

TPN/Getty Images

Roger Federer cruised past Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to book his place in the semi-finals of the 2019 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California on Friday.

The fourth seed needed just a single break in each set to clinch a 6-4, 6-4 victory in one hour and 13 minutes.

Federer's win sets up a potential semi-final against second seed Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard takes on Russia's Karen Khachanov in their quarter-final on Friday.

Hurkacz made a solid start against the former world No. 1 and was not afraid to try and dictate the play:

However, Federer earned his first break points at 2-2 and quickly converted as his opponent pushed a forehand wide.

The break was then consolidated as Federer raced into a 5-3 lead, with Hurkacz struggling to make an impression on the Swiss star's serve:

Hurkacz did make Federer work to serve out the first set. He took the former champion to deuce, but a powerful forehand from the fourth seed and a mistake from the Pole handed the 37-year-old the opening set.

Journalist Jose Morgado noted Federer's dominance on serve:

The Pole suffered a shaky start to the second set and went down 0-30 before a wild Federer error handed the initiative back to the 22-year-old who managed to hold.

However, the errors continued to flow from the youngster. An overhit forehand and another into the net handed Federer an early break in the second set and a 2-1 lead.

The two players then produced some exciting tennis that entertained the crowd as Hurkacz tried to break straight back:

Hurkacz earned his first break point of the match at 2-3, but a wicked forehand crosscourt from Federer took the game to deuce. Federer then took control with another forehand winner and an ace to maintain his advantage.

Federer pushed hard for a double break towards the end of the second set, but Hurkacz managed to dig in and force the 37-year-old to serve it out.

The youngster then went on to force another break point in the final game, but a forehand sent just wide and a Federer winner were enough to claim a landmark victory:

Federer is still yet to drop a set in the tournament so far as he advances to his 12th semi-final at Indian Wells.