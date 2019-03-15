Rachael Ostovich's Husband Arnold Berdon Pleads No-Contest to Assault

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Mixed martial artist Arnold Berdon has pleaded no-contest to assaulting his wife, UFC star Rachael Ostovich.

Per TMZ Sports, Berdon entered his plea for a second-degree assault charge stemming from an alleged November attack in which Ostovich sustained a broken orbital bone.

TMZ noted Berdon will likely receive probation if he successfully completes a domestic violence intervention program.

Ostovich was hospitalized on Nov. 18 after being attacked in her hometown of Honolulu.

Berdon was arrested Nov. 20 on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. Ostovich also was granted a temporary restraining order against her husband.

Per Lynn Kawano of Hawaii News Now, Berdon was heard yelling "I'm going to f--king murder you" to Ostovich in a cell-phone audio recording of the attack.

Ostovich initially withdrew from a scheduled fight with Paige VanZant at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 19 due to her injuries, but later changed her mind after being cleared by doctors. She was defeated by submission in the second round.