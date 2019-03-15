LSU SG Javonte Smart Cleared to Play vs. Florida Amid Recruiting Scandal

LSU SG Javonte Smart Cleared to Play vs. Florida Amid Recruiting ScandalMarch 15, 2019
LSU received good news Friday when Javonte Smart was cleared to play prior to its first SEC tournament game.
Per Amie Just of the Times-Picayune, LSU cleared Smart to play against Florida following an investigation into the recruiting scandal involving suspended head coach Will Wade:
Amie Just @Amie_Just
Breaking: Javonte Smart has been cleared to play, per statement. #LSU https://t.co/poIQwl1EBf
Smart became embroiled in the scandal when Wade was reported to have been caught on an FBI wiretap talking about making an offer to a recruit.
"I was thinking last night on this Smart thing," Wade said on the wiretap, per Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. "I'll be honest with you, I'm [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I'm just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated."
Wade went on to say he made a "hell of an offer" to a player in an attempt to get him to commit to the Tigers.
LSU suspended Wade indefinitely while the NCAA's investigation into the situation continues.
Smart didn't play in the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt on March 9 amid the allegations. The Louisiana native is averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 30 games this season.
LSU won the SEC regular-season championship for the first time since 2008-09. The Tigers are looking for their first conference tournament title since 1979-80.
