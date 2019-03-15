LSU SG Javonte Smart Cleared to Play vs. Florida Amid Recruiting Scandal

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LSU received good news Friday when Javonte Smart was cleared to play prior to its first SEC tournament game.

Per Amie Just of the Times-Picayune, LSU cleared Smart to play against Florida following an investigation into the recruiting scandal involving suspended head coach Will Wade:

Smart became embroiled in the scandal when Wade was reported to have been caught on an FBI wiretap talking about making an offer to a recruit.

"I was thinking last night on this Smart thing," Wade said on the wiretap, per Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. "I'll be honest with you, I'm [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I'm just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated."

Wade went on to say he made a "hell of an offer" to a player in an attempt to get him to commit to the Tigers.

LSU suspended Wade indefinitely while the NCAA's investigation into the situation continues.

Smart didn't play in the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt on March 9 amid the allegations. The Louisiana native is averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 30 games this season.

LSU won the SEC regular-season championship for the first time since 2008-09. The Tigers are looking for their first conference tournament title since 1979-80.