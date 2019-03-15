Rashan Gary Won't Work Out at Michigan Pro Day After Strong NFL Combine

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Two weeks after dazzling talent evaluators at the NFL Scouting Combine, Rashan Gary won't work out during Michigan's pro day.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Gary will weigh in for Friday's event in Ann Arbor but won't do any drills on the field.

Gary (6'5", 283 lbs) has nothing to gain by going through another workout after what he accomplished in Indianapolis earlier this month.

His time of 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash led all defensive linemen and ranked fourth when you include edge-rushers.

Following Gary's showing at the combine, B/R's Matt Miller had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting the New Jersey native with the fifth overall pick.

Gary finished his Michigan career with 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in three seasons. He will learn his future destination when the 2019 NFL draft begins April 25.