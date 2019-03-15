Thunder Agree to Jersey Patch Sponsorship with Love's Travel Stops

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have joined the rest of the NBA in agreeing to a jersey sponsorship deal with Love's Travel Stops.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported the Thunder's agreement and shared images of their jersey with the Love's Travel Stops patch:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

