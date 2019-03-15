Thunder Agree to Jersey Patch Sponsorship with Love's Travel Stops

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 15: The Oklahoma City Thunder logo sits on display on the court before the team played the Memphis Grizzlies in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2013 NBA Playoffs on May 15, 2013 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have joined the rest of the NBA in agreeing to a jersey sponsorship deal with Love's Travel Stops. 

Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported the Thunder's agreement and shared images of their jersey with the Love's Travel Stops patch:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

