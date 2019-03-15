Thunder Agree to Jersey Patch Sponsorship with Love's Travel Stops

Thunder Agree to Jersey Patch Sponsorship with Love's Travel StopsMarch 15, 2019
The Oklahoma City Thunder have joined the rest of the NBA in agreeing to a jersey sponsorship deal with Love's Travel Stops.
Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported the Thunder's agreement and shared images of their jersey with the Love's Travel Stops patch:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
BREAKING: The @okcthunder have signed a jersey patch deal with @LovesTravelStop, the final NBA team to sign such a deal. Sources put all 30 deals at being worth more than $150 million combined. https://t.co/SmkY70jkTR
