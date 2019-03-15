Champions League Draw 2018-19: Dates, Schedule of Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Manchester United will take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in April following Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Ajax's reward for their last-16 triumph over Real Madrid is a tie with Juventus, while Manchester City play Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League affair.

Liverpool will play Porto in the draw's other tie.

Here's the full draw for the quarter-finals:

Ajax vs. Juventus

Liverpool vs. Porto

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Barcelona vs. Manchester United

And the semi-finals:

Tottenham/Man City vs. Ajax/Juventus

Barcelona/Man United vs. Liverpool/Porto

The quarter-finals will be played on April 9-10 and 16-17. The first legs of the semi-finals will be played on April 30 and May 1, ahead of the return legs on May 7 and 8.

