Champions League Draw 2018-19: Dates, Schedule of Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals

Champions League Draw 2018-19: Dates, Schedule of Quarter-Finals and Semi-FinalsMarch 15, 2019
Manchester United will take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in April following Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.
Ajax's reward for their last-16 triumph over Real Madrid is a tie with Juventus, while Manchester City play Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League affair.
Liverpool will play Porto in the draw's other tie.
Here's the full draw for the quarter-finals:
- Ajax vs. Juventus
- Liverpool vs. Porto
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
- Barcelona vs. Manchester United
And the semi-finals:
- Tottenham/Man City vs. Ajax/Juventus
- Barcelona/Man United vs. Liverpool/Porto
The quarter-finals will be played on April 9-10 and 16-17. The first legs of the semi-finals will be played on April 30 and May 1, ahead of the return legs on May 7 and 8.
