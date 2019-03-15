Champions League Draw 2018-19: Dates, Schedule of Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

The UEFA Champions league trophy is exhibited ahead of the draw for the Champions league quarter-final draw, on March 15, 2019 at the House of European football in Nyon. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Manchester United will take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in April following Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland. 

Ajax's reward for their last-16 triumph over Real Madrid is a tie with Juventus, while Manchester City play Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League affair.

Liverpool will play Porto in the draw's other tie.

Here's the full draw for the quarter-finals:

  • Ajax vs. Juventus
  • Liverpool vs. Porto
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
  • Barcelona vs. Manchester United

                     

And the semi-finals:

  • Tottenham/Man City vs. Ajax/Juventus
  • Barcelona/Man United vs. Liverpool/Porto

                        

The quarter-finals will be played on April 9-10 and 16-17. The first legs of the semi-finals will be played on April 30 and May 1, ahead of the return legs on May 7 and 8.

                               

