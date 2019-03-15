ACC Tournament 2019: Day 4 Schedule, Live-Stream Info and Bracket Predictions

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Zion Williamson's return from a knee injury highlighted the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC tournament, and he poured in 29 points to help the Duke Blue Devils advance to Day 4.

And the North Carolina Tar Heels await them.

The fierce rivalry highlights a chalk-filled semifinals. All top-four-seeded teams earned a victory in the quarters and will return to the court Friday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It'll be an action-packed evening for the ACC, and Bleacher Report has you covered with everything to know for Day 4.

ACC Tournament Semifinals Schedule

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 4 Florida State: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Duke: 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Both games can be live streamed on WatchESPN.

FSU Eyeing Valuable Upset

Virginia has probably wrapped up a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament already. And unless Florida State absolutely blows out Tony Bennett's team, there wouldn't be much reason to change that.

But the 'Noles have something extra to play for.

On BracketMatrix.com, they are considered a No. 4 seed. Still, every spot FSU can rise would be productive because the road to the Final Four gets ever-so-slightly more favorable with a higher seed. Pretty simple logic, right?

However, it'll be a massive challenge for the Seminoles to overcome a Virginia squad that bested them 65-52 earlier this season. The suffocating UVA defense limited FSU to a 6-of-23 three-point mark and just 15-of-44 overall from the field.

The X-factor of the semifinal could be FSU freshman guard Devin Vassell, who played just five minutes in the earlier matchup. He buried four threes in 16 minutes Friday against Virginia Tech.

But even if Vassell isn't a major contributor, the 'Noles must have an efficient day from long range. Otherwise, Virginia will have a chance to celebrate its second straight ACC tourney title.

Zion Returns, Sets Up Much-Anticipated UNC Clash

In case you forgot, Zion Williamson is a spectacular player.

The superstar freshman excelled in his first action since a knee injury robbed him of six games. Williamson shredded Syracuse for 29 points on a perfect 13-of-13 shooting, adding 14 rebounds, five steals and two assists in an 84-72 Duke win.

Zion announced his return with a soon-to-be-patented soaring slam, garnering lofty praise from Syracuse boss Jim Boeheim.

And now, finally, Williamson will play North Carolina.

Technically, he's appeared once against Duke's preeminent rival but exited the contest after less than a minute because of the now-famous shoe explosion. The Tar Heels earned a 16-point victory that night and a nine-point triumph in the later matchup.

Zion's presence on offense is unmistakable, but his defensive value is especially important against UNC. Roy Williams' squad has scored 79-plus points in eight straight games.

While the Heels must adjust their game plan to account for Williamson, they won't lack confidence after toppling Duke twice.

Predictions

No. 1 Virginia def. No. 4 Florida State

No. 3 Duke def. No. 2 North Carolina

