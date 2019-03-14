Phil Mickelson Denies Wrongdoing in FBI's Rick Singer, College Bribery Probe

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Phil Mickelson admitted to using Rick Singer's company to help his children's college admissions process but denied being involved in the alleged wire fraud scheme.

"Our family, along with thousands of others, used Rick Singer's company to guide us through the college admission process," Mickelson said in a statement Thursday. "We are shocked by the revelations of these events. Obviously, we were not part of this fraud, our kids would disown us if we ever tried to interfere."

Per the Boston Herald's Sean Philip Cotter, Singer pleaded guilty Tuesday on a number of federal counts, including racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice, regarding a pay-for-play scheme in which parents allegedly paid massive sums to get their children into elite colleges.

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among those arrested and charged this week after allegedly participating in the bribery scheme. Parents allegedly paid Singer varying sums, and Singer would then use some of the money to bribe an SAT or ACT administrator or coach for an athletic program.

Federal authorities found about $25 million in bribes, which Singer admitted to laundering through his non-profit organization.

"I am absolutely responsible for it," Singer told a judge in his court appearance, per NBC News' Tom Winter and Minyvonne Burke. "I put everything in place. I put all the people in place and made the payments directly."

Amy and Phil Mickelson have three children. It's not believed he was named in any of the federal documents related to the case.