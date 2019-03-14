Pac-12 Tournament 2019: Quarterfinals Scores, Semifinals Bracket and Schedule

John Locher/Associated Press

The 2019 Pac-12 tournament is showcasing the best teams it has to offer on Thursday as the quarterfinals are underway.

The top-seeded Washington Huskies opened Thursday's slate of games against the No. 8 USC Trojans. These two teams met previously in the regular season on Jan. 30, and Washington handled USC easily 75-62.

However, their rematch in the quarterfinals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas wasn't decided until the final second. At 16-16 entering the game, USC needed a win to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive.

Below is a look at everything you need to know about Thursday's matchups and Friday's schedule.

Thursday's Schedule and Results

No. 1 Washington def. No. 8 USC, 77-75

No. 4 Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes, 5:30 p.m. EST (Pac-12 Network)

No. 2 Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 7 UCLA Bruins, 9 p.m. EST (Pac-12 Network)

No. 3 Utah Utes vs. No. 6 Oregon Ducks, 11:30 p.m. EST (Pac-12 Network)

Friday's Semifinals Schedule

No. 1 Washington vs. No. 4 Oregon State/No. 5 Colorado, 9 p.m. EST (Pac-12 Network)

No. 3 Utah/No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 2 Arizona State/No. 7 UCLA

View the full Pac-12 tournament bracket, visit the official website.

Recap

Washington Huskies 77, USC Trojans 75

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Huskies senior guard Matisse Thybulle only scored four points, but it was the 2018-19 Pac-12 Player of the Year who emphatically sealed the win. Thybulle had five steals on the day—none more impressive than his steal-turned-windmill-dunk with 33 seconds left to put the game out of reach for USC.

Thybulle has the chance to tie or top Gary Payton for most career steals in Pac-12 history in the semifinals. Sitting next to Payton on the set of the Pac-12 Network's postgame coverage, Thybulle admitted he went with the windmill dunk because he was "mad [USC] kept hitting shots."

Washington held a 10-point lead with just under eight minutes in regulation, but USC cut it to a one-possession game behind two crucial three-pointers from senior forward Bennie Boatwright and junior guard Jonah Mathews. Mathews' three made it 72-71 in favor of Washington with 1:12 to go.

Forty seconds later, Thybulle's dunk gave the Huskies enough padding to fend off USC.

Boatwright finished with 16 points, seven assists and seven rebounds while Mathews had 17 points. Junior forward Nick Rakocevic, whose layup with eight seconds left made the deficit just 77-75, also had 17 points.

Huskies sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell led all scorers with 24 points, followed by senior teammate David Crisp's 18 points.

USC (16-17) will now have to wait and see what kind of tournament bid it receives—CBI, NIT or NCAA by some miracle—while Washington (25-7) moves on to try and secure a conference tournament title to pair with its regular-season Pac-12 championship.