Princess Lili B Becomes 22nd Horse to Die at Santa Anita Racetrack Since Dec. 26

Princess Lili B Becomes 22nd Horse to Die at Santa Anita Racetrack Since Dec. 26March 14, 2019
Just a few days after the main track at Santa Anita Park was reopened for workouts, the 22nd horse of the season was euthanized after a damaging injury.
Daily Racing Form @DRFInsidePost
Princess Lili B broke both front legs at the conclusion of a workout Thursday on Santa Anita's main track, according to owner and trainer David Bernstein. She was euthanized, becoming the 22nd fatality at Santa Anita since Dec. 26. @BradFree1 with more: https://t.co/LWutWiGePR
"We're devastated," said Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of track owner The Stronach Group, per Brad Free of Daily Racing Form.
The track closed for a week following the 21st death since Dec. 26, but it reopened Monday following inspections and dirt sampling, according to Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times. The track was supposed to resume races on March 22.
