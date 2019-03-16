Premier League Week 31 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool have a chance to return to the summit of the Premier League on Sunday with a victory on the road against Fulham.

The champions Manchester City lead the race by a point, but the Reds can take advantage of the Sky Blues being in FA Cup action and could go two points clear.

The sixth round of the FA Cup sees a reduced league programme this weekend. Chelsea could be a benefactor of the lack of teams featuring by drawing level on points with Arsenal in the top four if they defeat Everton on Merseyside.

Week 31 Fixtures, TV Schedule and Predictions



Saturday, March 16

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET — Burnley vs. Leicester City, NBCSN (U.S.) 2-2

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET — West Ham United vs. Huddersfield Town, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 2-1

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET — Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 2-1

Sunday, March 17

2:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET — Fulham vs. Liverpool, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 0-4

4:30 p.m GMT/12:30 p.m. ET — Everton vs. Chelsea, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 1-2

Fulham vs. Liverpool

Liverpool will hope to cap off a productive few days when they travel to Fulham after UEFA Champions League success.

Sadio Mane's brace helped Jurgen Klopp's men to an impressive 3-1 win at Bayern Munich in the second leg, carving a path into this season's quarter-finals.

Mane has been in extraordinary form at home and abroad, and the forward has taken the weight off Mohamed Salah's shoulders in recent weeks.

The Senegal international has scored 16 goals in 28 Premier League appearances this term. His consistency could play a major role in the title run-in as Liverpool fight the reigning champions for supremacy.

Mane shared a message with fans after his latest goalscoring achievement at Bayern, per LFCTV:

Fulham are on to their third manager of the campaign after a huge spending spree in the transfer market last summer.

Former bosses Slavisa Jokanovic and Claudio Ranieri have both been shown the door, and Fulham have laboured after promotion.

The west London club have failed to meet their own expectations, and it appears they are set for relegation back to the EFL Championship.

Fulham have just one win in their last 11 in all competitions, and new caretaker boss Scott Parker has taken control of a sinking ship.

The Craven Cottage side are 13 points from safety. The arrival of Liverpool is their worst nightmare at this point of their relegation battle.

Klopp's side are superior in every department, but the Reds have struggled to find their best domestic form after a number of draws since the festive programme.

However, Liverpool were all business in Germany against Bayern, and they appear ready to put their foot on the gas.

Teams often suffer after Champions League duty in midweek. Fulham will hope the visitors are drained after their endeavours in Bavaria.

Pick: Liverpool win

Everton vs. Chelsea

The soap opera at Stamford Bridge has threatened to derail Chelsea's ambitions, but manager Maurizio Sarri can still find success with his team this season.

Chelsea arrive at Goodison Park in the hunt for the top four, and with a game-in-hand on Arsenal and Manchester United, Chelsea could sneak in the back door.

Sarri must get his team in next season's Champions League. If he does not, he could pay for the failure with his job.

Chelsea are notoriously impatient with their coaches, and Sarri's team have suffered inconsistencies and trauma since he started his role in the capital.

A 5-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev in the UEFA Europa League last-16 second leg on Thursday is sure to have given the side confidence, although changes are likely to be made for Sunday's match.

Everton are cruising towards mid-table mediocrity again, and more was expected from the Toffees this season.

Victories have been short-lived, and defeats have arrived in clumps under Marco Silva. In their last league game, they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against Newcastle United.

It was no secret Everton desired the services of Silva when he was the Watford boss, but the 41-year-old has been unable to stamp his mark on his new squad.

The Portuguese's stock has plummeted, and so have the expectations of Everton. The club might be forced to rethink its direction at the end of the campaign.

Pick: Chelsea win