Latest Winners and Losers of MLB's Biggest Spring Training Position Battles

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With Opening Day (March 28) of the 2019 Major League Baseball season just around the corner, it's crunch time for the various position battles going on around spring training.

We're here with updates for the apparent winners and losers of 10 especially important competitions. These involve compelling races for precious roster spots on contenders, and how they're being influenced by performances in exhibition games and other relevant factors.

The current "winners" of each competition aren't necessarily guaranteed to break camp with jobs in hand. Also, be warned that there are a couple of races that don't truly have "losers" as of yet.

We'll start with a catching competition and move on to three each of infield, outfield and starting rotation battles.