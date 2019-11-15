Jay Ajayi Reportedly Signs Contract with Eagles After Darren Sproles Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and free-agent running back Jay Ajayi reportedly reached a contract agreement Friday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the deal after fellow rusher Darren Sproles was ruled out for the rest of 2019 with a hip injury.

Ajayi opened the 2018 season with a two-touchdown performance for the Eagles against the Atlanta Falcons, but he was limited to just four appearances last year before suffering a torn ACL.

The 26-year-old London native joined Philly in an October 2017 trade with the Miami Dolphins, with whom he spent the first two-plus years of his NFL career. He tallied 1,031 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns between the two teams in 2017.

His best statistical season came with Miami in 2016 when he rushed for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging nearly five yards per carry across 260 attempts.

In January, Ajayi said he was focused on getting back to full strength but was also excited about his foray into the free-agent market.

"It's all about the recovery, I can't do anything till I get on the field," he told reporters. "At the same time, it's a fun time because I'm starting to get news about free agency and all that so just trying to stay positive and I'm excited for what's going to happen."

When at full strength, the Boise State product is one of the league's best power runners, but whether he can regain that status after a major knee injury is a legitimate question mark.

His return to Philly is going to create another fierce competition for touches in the backfield when everyone is healthy. He'll battle Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard and Boston Scott for playing time.

If Ajayi is back to 100 percent, he will be a contender for early down and short-yardage carries.