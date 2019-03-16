Every NFL Division's Biggest Winner Through Early Free Agency

1 of 8

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Have the Cleveland Browns emerged as the NFL's biggest winner through the first week of the offseason?

Despite giving up their 2019 first-round pick and guard Kevin Zeitler, they were able to acquire arguably the best receiver in the league (Odell Beckham Jr.) and a talented edge-rusher (Olivier Vernon) from the New York Giants.

While the Browns had one of the most exciting offenses in the league last season, the team lacked a true No. 1 receiver. Jarvis Landry led Cleveland in targets with 149, but he was only able to produce 976 yards and four touchdowns. Beckham's role in the offense will be twofold: He will be the team's No. 1 receiver, and he will draw extra coverage, allowing Landry to work more from the slot. Beckham is exactly what the Browns needed on offense to take the next step in the passing game.

Vernon is an upgrade over current starter Emmanuel Ogbah, as he has tallied 10 sacks in his last 16 games. He gives the Browns a quality bookend opposite Myles Garrett and arguably one of the best pass-rush duos in the NFL.

On top of the two trades, the Browns signed a couple of important free agents, including defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. Cleveland desperately lacked interior disrupters last season, and Richardson, at worst, has proved himself a quality rotational piece. Last year with the Vikings, Richardson totaled 4.5 sacks from the defensive tackle position. Pairing him with Larry Ogunjobi, who had 5.5 sacks last season, makes a lot of sense in the middle of the defense. Together, they are a fantastic pair that can stop the run and rush the passer.

Given the moves general manager John Dorsey has made this offseason, the Browns are positioned to become a real AFC contender next season. Expect Cleveland to continue its aggression in free agency and through the NFL draft.