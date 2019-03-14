TMZ Leaks Video of Conor McGregor Stomping Fan's Phone Before Arrest

TMZ Leaks Video of Conor McGregor Stomping Fan's Phone Before ArrestMarch 14, 2019
TMZ has released a video showing Conor McGregor stomping on a fan's phone Monday, which led to his arrest in Miami.
TMZ Sports shared the footage on Thursday:
The incident saw McGregor arrested on Monday on charges of felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.
The two charges could carry a combined maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Ahmed Abdirzak, the owner of the phone, can be heard in the footage saying "Let me get my phone, man."
He told TMZ he was attempting to take a photo of the UFC star outside the Fontainebleau hotel. McGregor, 30, is said to have offered his hand to Abdirzak, only to take the phone off him and stamp on it, before leaving and taking it with him.
Police later found the Irishman staying with his family at a mansion close by and took him into custody.
ESPN's Ariel Helwani relayed a statement from McGregor's attorney on the matter and details of his arraignment:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Statement from Conor McGregor’s lawyer: “Last evening Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation over a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Conor McGregor’s arraignment is scheduled for April 10, per the Florida State Attorney’s office. First reported by @marc_raimondi. If McGregor enters a written plea of not guilty beforehand, he will not be required to appear at the hearing.
Last year, McGregor pleaded no-contest to a charge of disorderly conduct after he attacked a bus carrying UFC with a metal dolly ahead of UFC 223 in New York, which injured two fighters.
As part of his plea agreement, he had to take a course on anger management and perform five days of community service.
