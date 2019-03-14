TMZ Leaks Video of Conor McGregor Stomping Fan's Phone Before Arrest

John Locher/Associated Press

TMZ has released a video showing Conor McGregor stomping on a fan's phone Monday, which led to his arrest in Miami.

TMZ Sports shared the footage on Thursday:

The incident saw McGregor arrested on Monday on charges of felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.



The two charges could carry a combined maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Ahmed Abdirzak, the owner of the phone, can be heard in the footage saying "Let me get my phone, man."

He told TMZ he was attempting to take a photo of the UFC star outside the Fontainebleau hotel. McGregor, 30, is said to have offered his hand to Abdirzak, only to take the phone off him and stamp on it, before leaving and taking it with him.

Police later found the Irishman staying with his family at a mansion close by and took him into custody.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani relayed a statement from McGregor's attorney on the matter and details of his arraignment:

Last year, McGregor pleaded no-contest to a charge of disorderly conduct after he attacked a bus carrying UFC with a metal dolly ahead of UFC 223 in New York, which injured two fighters.

As part of his plea agreement, he had to take a course on anger management and perform five days of community service.