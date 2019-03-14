Odell Beckham Jr. Thanks Giants, Fans on Instagram After Browns Trade

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to Instagram on Thursday to thank the New York Giants organization and its fans after his trade to the Cleveland Browns.

OBJ wrote the following about his time with the G-Men:

"So many mixed emotions and feelings. This is all, a lot to process but it is reality. I don't kno exactly what to say so just gotta keep it real and short. I want to thank the NY giants organization for giving me an opportunity to do what God put me on this earth to do , I want to thank the organization and the owners for everything and especially giving me my first chance to be a part of the NFL. I want thank everyone in that building from the kitchen staff to my main man Jośe! I loved you guys dearly and always will. I gave u my all every Sunday. To the fans, some happy , some not, I just wanna thank u guys for making my experience in NY SOMETHIN ILL NEVER FORGET! To the New Yorkers and REAL NYG fans... you guys will always have a place in my heart, a beautiful city .. a beautiful place Thank You for every last moment and experience. Without them, I wouldn't be exactly who I am today ! LUV."

The Giants traded Beckham to Cleveland this week in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers, the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft and the No. 95 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

